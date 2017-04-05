Santa Maria Council Redirects Some CDBG Funds to Repairs at Armstrong Park

City says fire that damaged play structures was intentionally set, and repairs will cost more than $200,000

An eleventh-hour solution while doling out federal grant funds means the city of Santa Maria will have the money to replace the Armstrong Park play structure damaged by fire.

With new rules in place, the city of Santa Maria conducted an annual hand-out of federal grant funds Tuesday night, but wrestled with how to include money for the Recreation and Parks Department.

The playground equipment damaged by a fire early March 27 will cost more than $200,000 to replace in addition to $55,000 already received from donations and reallocation of funds.

Fire officials said the blaze was intentionally set and city leaders called for witnesses to come forward.

“I think somebody saw it. I firmly believe that,” Mayor Alice Patino said.

Councilman Mike Cordero pledged $500 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for setting the fire.

“It’s just disgusting what they did to the people of this neighborhood,” Cordero said.

The city is offering a $2,500 reward for information, which includes the money offered by Cordero. Information can be directed to Fire Marshal Darrell Delgado at 805.925.0951 extension 1578.

A plan to replace the damaged play structure arose while the council contemplated funding for capital projects and public service programs, although the requests for grants far exceeded the amount of money available.

Eight applicants sought grants under the CDBG Capital category asking for $1.4 million while the city had $947,570 to allocate. The Block Grant Advisory Committee recommended dividing funds to seven projects.

But Councilwoman Etta Waterfield suggested using some of the funding to replace the play structure.

“I am quite concerned about Armstrong Park and that being a big loss to that particular section of the city,” Waterfield said.

The play structure, designed for children ages 5 to 12, was the largest in the city before flames melted slides and damaged other elements.

“It went up quickly,” Recreation and Parks Director Alex Posada said, estimating 60 percent of the structure was damaged beyond repair.

City crews removed the damaged section, leaving two end pieces in place while metal fencing still surrounded the area as of Tuesday.

The damaged section must be custom built for Santa Maria, Posada said.

"That's one of the reasons the costs are higher," he added.

The park serves a wide swath of the city’s neighborhoods between Main Street and Alvin Avenue and sits near several multi-family housing complexes.

After wrestling with how to get the playground equipment replaced, the council voted to scrap an alley improvement project — using that project's funding from a prior year plus the money designated for this year — to purchase the playground equipment. That project has stalled due to issues involving installing fencing near railroad tracks, but the council said it could receive high priority in the next round of CDBG funding.

The city is still accepting donations for the Armstrong Park repairs here and at the Recreation and Parks office at 615 S. McClelland St.

In addition to Armstrong Park, other capital projects approved for CDBG funding include the MIYB Spaces/Business Development Center, repairs to the city-owned building that houses the Santa Maria Valley Historical Society, Women’s Economic Venture, People’s Self Help Housing Sierra Madre Cottages, Good Samaritan Shelter for a Cook Street triplex and Community Action Partnership of SLO County.

In the CDBG Public Service category, 22 groups sought $361,036, while the city expected to have $200,670. The advisory committee recommended funding for all but seven of the applicants.

Using its new rules granting each council member the right to hand out $5,000, three of them — Patino, Waterfield and Councilman Jack Boysen — chose Fighting Back Santa Maria Valley as their recipient.

Councilman Michael Moats divided his money between Domestic Violence Solutions and the North County Rape Crisis and Child Protection Center while Councilman Mike Cordero designated his for Good Samaritan Shelter.

Applicants left out of the public service program funding this year included Camp Fire Central Coast, Santa Maria Philharmonic Society Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation, Central Coast Future Leaders and SLO Noor Foundation.

Rosie Nårez, community programs manager, said the advisory committee had to cut almost $400,000 in capital projects and $200,000 in public service requests.

“I should add that all of the applicants are amazing agencies and offer outstanding services in our community,” she added.

