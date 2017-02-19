Santa Maria Council to Consider Implementing District Elections for City

After fending off a prior legal challenge and facing the threat of another lawsuit, the City of Santa Maria may implement district-based elections for City Council members.

The City Council on Tuesday night will hear a staff recommendation to launch the process to carve the city into districts with a representative to be elected from each area.

The meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. at City Hall, at 110 E. Cook St. at Broadway.

Historically, Santa Maria has elected council members at-large, leading to complaints that Latinos weren’t represented in the citywide voting and that those elected to serve came from the same neighborhoods, leaving poorer areas unrepresented.

The new push stems from a lawsuit threatened by Hector Sanchez, who unsuccessfully ran for City Council last year. His Santa Barbara-based attorney, Jason Dominguez, sent the city a letter in December.

Dominguez himself was elected to the Santa Barbara City Council in 2015, the first year that Santa Barbara implemented district voting. That change also was in response to a lawsuit alleging at-large elections had resulted in an underrepresentation of Latinos on the council.

“As you know, cities across America that now have formidable populace have now moved to districts with the belief of better representation will result,” Sanchez said Friday. “Quite simply, Santa Maria has just outgrown the at-large system that was implemented long ago.”

It wouldn’t be the first legal challenge Santa Maria has faced on the issue.

In a report to the council, City Manager Rick Haydon and City Attorney Gil Trujillo said they were not aware of any city that prevailed defending its at-large elections under the California Voting Rights Act, which was signed into law in 2002. A violation of the act arises if “racially polarized voting” occurs.

Haydon and Trujillo recommend that the City Council adopt a resolution declaring an intent to move to district-based elections.

“Staff makes this recommendation due to the extraordinary cost to successfully defend against a CVRA lawsuit and the fact that no apparent city has successfully prevailed against a CVRA lawsuit, and that the interest would best be served by transitioning to a district-based electoral system,” they said in a staff report.

More than two years ago, CAUSE (Central Coast Alliance United for a Sustainable Economy) gathered signatures on a petition seeking a ballot initiative to force the city to elect City Council members by district. The city rejected the petition due to a technicality, however, and a Santa Barbara County Superior Court judge upheld the city’s response.

A previous lawsuit, in which the city also prevailed, spanned 10 years and cost $1 million, staff noted.

In the early 1990s, the Mexican American Legal Defense and Education Fund sued Santa Maria under the federal Voting Rights Act, but the city ultimately prevailed.

In the decade afterward, several people with Latino roots were elected to the council.

In all, city staff said, 10 Latinos have been elected to the City Council in the last 20 years, and the panel currently has a majority with Latino origins.

Since the passage of the state Voting Rights Act, cities trying to defend at-large elections have experienced expensive legal fights, with costs ranging from $400,000 to $3.5 million.

The City of Santa Barbara reportedly paid $800,000 in legal fees before settling its lawsuit and switching to district elections, Haydon and Trujillo noted.

“These attorney fees and costs would be a General Fund liability which would be a significant unexpected expense that could not come at a worse time since the city already has a multimillion(-dollar) structural deficit and pension-related expenses continue to escalate,” the staff report said.

The proposed resolution for the council’s adoption denies that an at-large system violates the law and maintains that the election system is legal.

The plan calls for the first district election in 2018, followed by the remainder of the council in 2020.

Hazel Davalos, a community organizing director for CAUSE, welcomed news of the possible action.

“We’re really really excited about it,” she said Friday.

The process would involve holding five public hearings, city staff said. The first two hearings would lead to creation of maps outlining the proposed district boundaries.

At some point after the hearings, the council would have to decide whether to create four voting districts with the mayor still elected at-large or to establish five voting districts.

The city also must hire a demographics and elections consultant along with a special attorney, staff said.

Additionally, the city must reimburse Sanchez for attorney’s fees and costs, which are capped at $30,000 under state law if the city voluntarily adopts voting districts. Adopting the resolution Tuesday night also would prohibit the filing of a lawsuit before May 22.

— Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.