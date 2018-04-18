Santa Maria Council to Let New H-2A Housing Rule Lapse For Now

After hearing from strawberry growers and other ag leaders, council members decline to extend urgency ordinance limiting temporary ag worker housing

Four weeks after adopting an urgency ordinance to limit temporary ag employees to six or fewer per single-family home, the Santa Maria City Council decided to let the rule expire next month.

But council members also called on staff to hold town hall meetings as soon as possible to begin the process of preparing permanent regulations for how many H-2A temporary agricultural workers would be allowed in single-family homes.

The council’s action came after hearing from approximately a dozen speakers, most of whom have connections to the ag community and asked the panel not to renew the urgency ordinance for 10 months.

That ordinance said only six H-2A workers could live in an R-1 single-family residence or the R-2 medium density residential zoning areas.

“I am so frustrated because I think this is just one big helluva mess right now,” Mayor Alice Patino said. “We’re trying to figure out what we’re going to do and I’m not sure this accommodates either side in what we’re trying to do. I just think it’s a big mess.”

Renewing the urgency ordinance required four of the five council members’ approval, a number not met, which set the stage for the temporary moratorium to expire May 4.

“We need to start working on this,” Councilwoman Etta Waterfield said.

Assistant City Attorney Philip Sinco said he would bring back a permanent ordinance spelling out rules for H-2A housing, and plans to hold community forums to craft a solution to ease concerns on all sides.

“I still think we need to continue the education process in the community,” Sinco said.

A month ago before the council voted for the temporary moratorium, homeowners spoke out against what they said would be 28 workers in one residence while growers said they needed places for workers en route to Santa Maria.

Tuesday night, growers said city leaders didn’t understand the regulations in the H-2A program, which spell out by square footage how many workers can be housed in a home.

Lorena Chavez, from DL Farms and L&G Farms, said the firms are considering joining the federal program due to the lack of local field workers.

“It is important to remember that our labor demand has not increased. More jobs were not created recently. Growers are simply trying to fill the existing need,” Chavez said.

Growers plan far ahead, so the uncertainty today could affect operations in the 2019 or 2020 growing season.

“I would like the members of the community and council to know that H-2A is highly regulated by the state and federal agencies,” she said.

“Agricultural farm workers are vital to our economy in Santa Maria and it is important that agriculture is given consideration to work with city staff and council to create a solution that is workable for all.”

Santa Maria Valley growers have hosted H-2A workers, but housed them in a renovated motel or former low-income senior housing facility.

Growers said H-2A workers typically don’t drive and must follow rules or risk getting sent back to their home countries.

Would-be H-2A workers undergo a vetting process that includes an interview and background check, ag representatives said.

“The council really needs to be educated. We all need to be educated. We all need to have some sessions where we can speak about this in a setting that’s not threatening and we’re not moving hastily to pass something without going through the discovery process,” said Nipomo resident Carlos Castaneda, a farm labor contractor.

