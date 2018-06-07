Santa Maria Councilman Jack Boysen Won’t Seek Third Term

Councilman Jack Boysen announced Thursday that he will not seek a third term on the Santa Maria City Council in November.

“It is with truly mixed emotions that I announce my decision,” Boysen said. “I have thoroughly enjoyed my eight years of service to the city of Santa Maria and am proud of the accomplishments your council has achieved during that time.

“Thanks to the synergy between city staff and the City Council, we have made significant progress in the areas of affordable housing and homeless services,” he added. “We have been prudent in handling your tax dollars while providing expanded and better services to all. I pledge to provide any support I can to your new City Council.”

Boysen’s seat is one of two terms that end this year, with the November election marking the first time Santa Maria council members are elected by district instead of through at-large elections.

“I feel that two terms is enough for anyone to make their footprint on an elected body. It is time to bring in fresh ideas and renewed energy,” Boysen said.

“I also am looking forward to my next personal challenge, whatever that may be,” he said.

Boysen added that he and his wife Kathy will be spending more time with their children and grandchildren in Southern California, “but will always be Santa Marians at heart.”

November's ballot will include the seat filled by Boysen and the seat filled by Councilwoman Etta Waterfield, who has already announced her plan to run for re-election.

