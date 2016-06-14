Santa Maria Councilwoman Kicks Off Re-Election Bid

Terri Zuniga's seat is one of two up for grabs this fall in addition to mayor's

Incumbent Terri Zuniga kicked off her re-election campaign for the Santa Maria City Council on Tuesday afternoon when she became the first candidate to announce her bid for a second term.

Surrounded by approximately 60 supporters, Zuniga gathered in the City Hall courtyard to reveal her re-election plans.

“We’ve made a difference, however, there’s still a lot of work to be done …,” saud Zuniga, 58. “We care about working families, the safety of our community, small business, thoughtful development, increased education and vocational opportunities for our youth, and a city where our seniors can thrive.”

“Like many communities, we have challenging issues to address. Thus, we have unfinished business,’ she added.

Zuniga ran in 2012 in what turned out to be a nail-biter finish as she trailed in voting results revealed on election night, only to take the top spot by the time ballots were completely counted.

“Let’s send a strong message that our victory in 2012 was not an anomaly but was the will of people,” Zuniga said. “The work we began four years ago is not finished. However, I cannot do it without you.”

“Together we can again in 2016, take the election resoundingly, working together to make Santa Maria better tomorrow than it is today,” she added.

She noted she is the only one of the five council members to live in the northwest section of the city.

With development occurring at a fast pace in the city, Zuniga said she wants to ensure Santa Maria doesn’t repeat history, citing the decision decades ago to bulldoze downtown buildings to make way for the Santa Maria Town Center mall.

“I just want to make sure that as we’re doing our development that we’re really doing it with an eye to the future,” she said.

During last week’s council meeting, Zuniga cast the lone vote in favor of Libertine Brewing Company;s proposed tasting room on A Street.

“It was really disappointing. It was an opportunity to support a small business,” she said, adding that young adults have said they want to see more venues so they don’t have to travel outside Santa Maria.

Regarding public safety, she said the City Council needs to support staffing and equipment needed for the Police Department and Fire Department.

“But that’s not going to solve the issue,” she said. “The solution is the engagement of the community, and we need to continue to engage the community.”

While violence has quelled, Zuniga said, the city needs to get to the core of why youths turn to gangs as an alternative to family life while not being engaged in school before assessing nonprofit services to identify gaps.

Services for the city’s homeless population also need to be addressed, she added. Recently, the city took steps to deal with transients using transit facilities to sleep and bathe.

“But when we talk about people using the Transit Center to bathe or wash their clothes, we can’t code compliance that away. We need to compassion that away,” she said. “We need to look at ways where you can provide a place for bathing and washing clothes.”

Zuniga works in the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office Victim-Witness Assistance Program.

She and her husband, Alex, have seven children, 14 grandchildren and a great-grandchild.

In addition to family, supporters at her campaign kickoff included representatives of labor unions, community organizers, nonprofit organizations and faith leaders.

"It’s so humbling to see the diversity of the crowd here today, which is really an example of who our community is,” she told the crowd.

Zuniga’s announcement came more than a month before the filing period opens for the candidates running for four-year terms.

Terms now filled by Zuniga and Councilman Bob Orach are up for grabs this year in addition to the four-year mayoral seat, now held by Alice Patino.

Reached by phone Tuesday, Orach said he is uncommitted about seeking another term. He has served on the council since December 1986.

Orach has filed paperwork disbanding his committee, according to the city website, but the councilman said that stems from laws charging him with keeping the campaign bank account open.

Patino could not be reached Tuesday, but her campaign financial paperwork filed at the start of the year refers to her committee as Patino for Mayor 2016.

A political newcomer, Hector Sanchez, a businessman who grew up in Santa Maria, recently filed paperwork, including a candidate intention statement, to seek a seat on the council.

Sanchez, a graduate of St. Joseph High School and San Francisco State University, reportedly has been appearing at local events as a council candidate, including speaking to the Democratic Club of Santa Maria Valley.

A 2014 candidate who filed paperwork at the start of the year as Amy Lopez for City Council 2016 said she does not intend to run this year.

Lopez was appointed earlier this year to fill a vacancy on the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District board of trustees, and said Tuesday she intends to run for a term on the panel.

The filing period for nomination papers and candidate’s statements runs from July 18 through Aug. 12. However, if an incumbent does not file for re-election, then the filing period for that office will be extended to Aug. 17.

Election Day is Nov. 8, and the ballot will include the City Council and mayor races in addition to the president, Congress, state legislators, school boards and special districts.

