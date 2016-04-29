Wednesday, April 4 , 2018, 1:31 am | Overcast 55º

 
 
 
 

Local News

MS-13 Murder-Conspiracy Defendants Ordered Back to Santa Maria Court In July

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | April 29, 2016 | 3:29 p.m.

A Santa Barbara County Superior Court hearing for 15 of 16 defendants allegedly linked to a violent international street gang reportedly responsible for terrorizing Santa Maria hit a wrinkle Friday when one defendant refused to waive time for a speedy preliminary hearing. 

But after a short break, Judge John McGregor granted an oral motion from another defense attorney, Steve Balash, who noted he had recently joined the case and needed more time.

The case involves defendants allegedly connected to the MS-13 gang, which authorities contend was responsible for a string of violence in the city since last year. 

The proceedings came to a temporary halt after defendant Tranquilino Robles Morales, 28,who is represented by Adrian Galvan, surprised the court by declining to waive time, although earlier defendants had done so.

When the hearing resumed, Senior Deputy District Attorney Ann Bramsen noted the large amount of discovery awaiting Balash and other attorneys. 

“Your honor, to date we have 48 separate disks that have been provided to most defense counsel, we have almost 6,000 pages of discovery to date, hundreds and hundreds of hours of recordings, 95-plus percent of which are in Spanish,”​ Bramsen said.

Those recordings have been been sent to court interpreters for transcription and translation, she added.

“But due to the volume, the delay has been significant,” Bramsen said. “I don’t expect to have them back for another approximately 60 days.” 

Balash is newly appointed to the case, representing Juan Carlos Urbina Serrano, 30, after the Santa Barbara County Public Defender’s Office determined it had a conflict and had to step aside.

“Just to be clear, Mr. Balash are you saying that you don’t believe you can be ready for a preliminary hearing until August?” Bramsen asked, and Balash answered affirmatively.

The judge granted the oral motion for an additional 60 days.

“So I’m making a finding of good cause to continue the prelim — good cause being for one is good cause for all,” McGregor said. 

He ordered the defendants, who remain in jail custody, to return to court July 22 for the setting of a preliminary hearing date. 

To accommodate the large number of defendants and defense attorneys, the matters were heard in small groups. 

The case also was temporarily relocated to a downstairs courtroom with a larger security room so defendants could remain behind glass windows with their attorneys and court translators.

Other defendants are: Jose Balmore Lainez Saravia, 31; Jose Ricardo Saravia Lainez, 24; Juan Carlos Lozano Membreno, 27; Jose Narcisco Escobar Hernandez, 25; Luis Mejia Orellana, 22; Olvin Serrano, 30; Ezequiel Rivera Escalante, 30; Enedina Tomas, 33; Mayra Ortega; Jose Juan Torres Sanchez; Rafael Castro Lainez, 30; Marcos Sanchez Torres, 21; and Jose Mejia Orellano, 23.

The defendants were taken into custody as part of the Santa Maria Police Department-led Operation Matador on March 3, with arrests made in Santa Maria, Oxnard, Bakersfield and Ohio.

Most of the defendants are charged with conspiracy to commit murder along with special allegations.

Law enforcement officers have said that during the course of the investigation, they halted six other murders. 

Meanwhile, the 16th defendant, Jose Bonilla-Mejia, remains in Ohio, where he was arrested and is fighting extradition to California.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 