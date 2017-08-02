Santa Maria Considers Ordinance to Crack Down On Wayward Shopping Carts

New rules would require businesses to keep carts on site, or face financial consequences

New rules aimed at corralling wayward shopping carts in Santa Maria may lead to some changes for customers and cost businesses responsible for containing them on site.

The City Council on Tuesday night took the first steps toward approving new regulations to stop shopping carts from leaving store parking lots.

“I believe that until we get this ordinance passed we’re not going to solve the problem of shopping carts,” Assistant City Attorney Phil Sinco said.

The new rules would require businesses to contain carts on their store premises and have a financial incentive to get compliance.

If three carts belonging to a business are found off-site within 24 hours, the store would receive a notice of violation and must apply for an administrative conditional use permit which includes submitting a cart containment plan. The permit would cost nearly $1,200.

The ordinance also establishes a fine up to $1,000 plus six months in jail, but that would only be used as a last resort, Sinco added.

Some residents use carts to transport their groceries home from the store, abandoning them in neighborhoods. However, errant shopping carts can be more than a visual blight, Sinco said.

In addition to storing transients’ belongings, carts also are used to carry buckets of human waste, including feces and urine, to avoid fouling their encampments, Sinco said.

“The problem is when these carts are put back in service there’s no guarantee they’re properly sanitized before being placed back in service,” Sinco said.

“I’m looking at grocery carts a little bit differently,” Councilman Etta Waterfield said.

Sinco said he is not aware of any law that requires sanitizing shopping carts.

“The point is bacteria can contaminate carts so it’s a public health threat if they’re not properly sanitized. The best solution is to keep them from getting off the premises in the first place,” Sinco added.

“And we believe some solutions can be inexpensive,” Sinco said.

Possible measures include:

» cabling carts at night so they can’t be removed

» hiring security personnel or having staff frequently collect carts from parking lots

» installing devices, such as wheel locks, to prohibit carts from leaving a store parking lot

» requiring a deposit each time a shopper takes a cart and reimbursing them upon returning it

Some systems could pay for themselves if a business loses an average of one cart per week, at a price tag of $200 to $600, Sinco said.

Cities trying to cope with wayward shopping carts are hampered by a state law that made it difficult for recovering costs of retrieving and impounded carts.

Sinco said he modeled the Santa Maria rules after one adopted in Glendale, which has reported a 95 percent compliance rate under its law.

Abandoned carts cost the city staff time, estimated to be 28 hours a week across three departments, or more than $71,000 in personnel costs. The goal is not to raise revenue, but reduce the time staff spends dealing with the problem, Sinco added.

A community outreach meeting about the proposed rules drew representatives of five businesses despite the fact staff alerted 48, Sinco said.

In letter received Tuesday, the California Grocers Association asked the council to delay action.

“As it is currently drafted, CGA believes it would inadvertently punish victims of theft — grocery stores who have their carts stolen off of their premises — and lead to higher business costs to our members who survive on the thinnest of profit margins in an industry where 3 percent is considered good, and 1 to 2 percent is the norm,” said Aaron Moreno, CGA senior director for government relations, in a letter.

Containment systems mentioned in the ordinance can cost $50,000 to install and thousands of dollars to maintain, Moreno said.

New businesses that have shopping carts would be required to submit a cart containment plan to receive a permit to operate.

A second reading of the ordinance will occur at the Aug. 15 meeting and if approved, the law would take effect 30 days after that.

Sinco said the city’s implementation would include education and working with businesses to find solutions.

The law lets stores take action on their own to solve the problem to avoid fines or other consequences, he added.

“We’ll have another tool on the tool belt,” Sinco said.

— Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.