Motorcyclist Critically Injured in Santa Maria Crash

Collision involving an SUV occurred on Stowell Road west of Broadway; roadway shut down for several hours

A motorcyclist suffered major injuries Wednesday when he slammed into the side of a vehicle in Santa Maria, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.

Personnel from the Santa Maria police and fire departments, along with American Medical Response, were dispatched at 9:23 a.m. to West Stowell Road, west of Broadway.

The male motorcyclist was eastbound on Stowell Road when he collided with a Toyota SUV turning left into a shopping center, police Sgt. Jesus Valle said.

The motorcyclist was transported to Marian Regional Medical Center for treatment of major injuries.

The female driver of the Toyota was evaluated at the scene by AMR crews, but appeared uninjured.

The motorcycle ended up several yards away from the impact point and debris from the collision was scattered across Stowell Road.

Police expected the segment of Stowell Road would remain closed for up to three hours while members of the department’s Traffic Bureau investigated the incident.

— Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.