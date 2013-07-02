Tuesday, April 24 , 2018, 8:42 am | Fog/Mist 52º

 
 
 
 

Santa Maria Creates Calendar of Events for Recreation and Parks Month

By Dennis Smitherman for the City of Santa Maria | July 2, 2013 | 9:38 a.m.

To celebrate Recreation and Parks Month, the City of Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department has put together a calendar filled with fun, low-cost and no-cost recreational opportunities for the month of July.

Pick up your free calendar at the Recreation and Parks Department administrative offices at 615 S. McClelland St., the Santa Maria Chamber of Commerce at 614 S. Broadway or online by clicking here.

The first 100 attendees at the City Council meeting this Tuesday will receive a free “July is Recreation and Parks Month” gift bag filled with items to help them enjoy recreation and parks in Santa Maria all summer long. The City Council meeting will take place at 6:30 p.m. in the Council Chambers at 110 E. Cook St.

The Recreation and Parks Department strives to enrich the lives of residents through quality recreation, programs and services, while being responsive to the leisure needs of the community.

Questions about any of these events may be directed to the Recreation and Parks Department at 805.925.0951 x260.

— Dennis Smitherman is a recreation supervisor for the City of Santa Maria.

 
