Firefighters Battle Residential Structure Fire in Santa Maria

4 people displaced by blaze on 800 block of West Church Street; dog rescued

Santa Maria firefighters were called out Wednesday night to a structure fire at a residence in the city as light rain fell.

At approximately 6:30 p.m., personnel from the Santa Maria Fire Department and Police Department, along with an AMR ambulance, were dispatched to the incident in the 800 block of West Church Street.

Flames were shooting from the rear of the property when crews initially arrived.

While firefighters worked, a group of people, at least one covered with a blanket, stood near an ambulance.

Personnel from the utility companies also were summoned to deal with gas and electrical equipment once the fire was extinguished.

A dog was rescued from the structure, and four people were displaced by the fire, according to the Fire Department.

No injuries were reported, and the cause of the blaze remained under investigation.

