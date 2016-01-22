Santa Maria Crews Stop Balcony Fire From Spreading

Crews from the Santa Maria Fire Department employed an aggressive attack to extinguish a balcony fire at an apartment building in the 1200 block of West Sonya Lane on Friday.

Multiple calls at approximately 3:30 p.m. sent firefighters to the Siena Apartments where crews found a well-involved balcony blaze with multiple chances to spread, Battalion Chief Mike Barneich said.

Firefighters launched an aggressive attack on the interior and exterior of the apartment to knock down the fire.

Crews searched the apartment to confirm no one was in trapped inside and no one was injured in the fire, Barneich said.

Three engine companies, an aerial truck and a battalion chief responded to the incident while Santa Maria police provided traffic control and American Medical Response personnel remained on standby.

The cause of the fire is still pending completion of the investigation, Barneich added.

— Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.