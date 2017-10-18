Thursday, April 26 , 2018, 5:14 am | Fog 51º

 
 
 
 

Santa Maria Day-Care Provider Pleads No Contest to Attempted Child Torture

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | October 18, 2017 | 5:44 p.m.
A former Santa Maria day-care operator arrested in 2015 on child-torture and endangerment charges has accepted a plea deal and was released from Santa Barbara County Jail on Wednesday.

Georgina Imelda Ruiz who operated Gina’s Daycare on Bungalow Drive, originally entered a not-guilty plea during her February 2015 arraignment in Santa Barbara County Superior Court.

With a jury trial set to start Nov. 6, Ruiz pleaded no contest on Monday morning to attempted torture for an incident that occurred between 1997 and 2004.

Under the deal, Judge Gustavo Lavayen sentenced Ruiz to five years in state prison.

However, Ruiz had been incarcerated in county jail since her February 2015 arrest, and was released from custody because the 981 days she had already served, and  980 days credit for good behavior, exceeded the number of days in the sentence.

The original charges, two counts of torture and willful cruelty to a child, were dismissed. 

Deputy District Attorney Brandon Jebens led the prosecution team while Ruiz was represented by Tom Allen.

During Wednesday morning’s sentencing hearing, a victim, identified in the complaint as Jane Doe No. 1, spoke out against Ruiz. 

“I just feel a little disappointed,” the woman said of Ruiz’s sentence. 

“I feel like she should have gotten a little more (time),” the victim said. “I feel like she would have done worse damage to other kids if she wasn’t in custody.”

During a September 2015 preliminary hearing, Santa Maria Police Department detectives said one of the earlier victims remained mum about her injuries because Ruiz told the girl to lie about how her leg became broken. 

A boy told police Ruiz hit him and made him take a cold shower.

Her bail initially was set at $500,000, but was revoked two days after her arrest because police officers expressed concern she intended to flee the country.

A judge later boosted bail to $1.6 million and Ruiz had remained in custody since.

"There is no doubt in my mind Ms. Ruiz abused the children in her care," Jebens said after the setencing hearing.  "I think the unique circumstances of this case made this disposition appropriate. She received five years in state prison and pled to a strike offense."

Upon her release, Ruiz is required to report to the state parole office.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

