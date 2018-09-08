Santa Maria Dia de Los Muertos Festival Remembers Those Who Have Passed On

Celebrate the lives of passed loved ones at the Dia de Los Muertos Festival, 4-8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 27, at Veterans’ Memorial Park, 313 W. Tunnell St., Santa Maria.

The free family friendly event will include live entertainment, activities for youth, food and crafts vendors.

In the Dia de Los Muertos tradition, participants can join the celebration by creating a colorful altar (ofrenda) to honor a passed loved one, family member, friend or celebrity.

The big beautiful offerings are the centerpieces of the festival and participants are encouraged to be as creative as possible. Deadline to register for an altar is Friday, Oct. 19.

Also among the activities is a Catrines and Catrinas Contest in which participants dress up in the spirit of Day of the Dead. Awards will be given to the best catrin/catrina ensemble. Registrations will take place on-site.

Questions regarding registering an altar, entering the Catrin and Catrina Contest, becoming a vendor, or simply attending may be directed to the Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department, 805-925-0951 ext. 2260, or visit www.cityofsantamaria.org.

— Mark van de Kamp for city of Santa Maria.