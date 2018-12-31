Pixel Tracker

Monday, December 31 , 2018, 7:04 pm | A Few Clouds 54º

 
 
 
 

Discovery Museum Marks New Year with Noon Celebration in Santa Maria

Kids and adults don party hats and craft noisemakers ahead of the midday countdown at Santa Maria Valley Discovery Museum's Noon Year's Eve party

children wearing party hats Click to view larger
About 300 excited children and adults count down to the noon year on Monday at the Santa Maria Valley Discovery Museum’s annual celebration.  (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)
By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | December 31, 2018 | 6:28 p.m.

Paper plates became noisemakers and tiny pompoms found many uses as hundreds of children — and adults — readied to ring in the new year at noon Monday.

The Santa Maria Valley Discovery Museum hosted its annual Noon Year’s Eve party where the merriment was high although the clocks said it was early.

Nipomo’s Myra Mendoza made party hats for 3-year-old twins Penelope and Alec.

"It’s a nice child-friendly activity to get the wiggles out and celebrate the new year,” she said. 

Multiple craft tables provided ribbons, glue, pompoms and other supplies for making noisemakers and party hats.

It wasn’t just children having fun.

“Now it’s a party,” one man proclaimed as he donned his completed party hat.

After ringing in the new year at noon — approximately — children snacked on apple cider and cookies while carrying on the celebration. 

The 2018 party drew a larger crowd than last year, with more than 300 attendees.

family at simulator Click to view larger
It wasn’t just children sporting party hats at the Santa Maria Valley Discovery Museum. Ryan Brunsell enjoys the Vandenberg Launch Experience with 6-year-old Brody and 19-month-old Delilah.  (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)

“It’s exceeding our expectations. The families are having a great time,” said Nancy Gastelum, executive director.  “I’m seeing lots of interaction with the parents and the children together which is really the mission of the museum.”

She joined the museum staff in 2018, replacing Chris Slaughter who moved to the East Coast.

In 2018, the Discovery Museum added another phase of the Vandenberg Launch Experience exhibit, giving children a chance to be at the console for mock missions. 

For the coming year, the museum hopes to add a celestial ceiling to the Vandenberg Launch Experience to help boost the education it provides.

A Discovery shuttle replica also will be added to the museum’s rooftop in early 2019.

The Discovery Museum has acquired a grant to purchase a sensory path where children  — especially those with special needs — can jump, sidestep, push or perform other movements so they can release energy and refocus their brains.

With the addition, the Discovery Museum will look to add a time for special needs students to use the facility. 

A private donation will fund the addition of a musical instrument, possibly a hanging xylophone set up outside for youths, Gastelum added.

girl with party hat Click to view larger
After donning her party hat, Julieta Salcedo, who turns 2 in February, celebrates the “noon year” with a cookie and a flight in the Santa Maria Valley Discovery Museum’s space shuttle orbiter. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)

And a Coastal Resource Enhancement Fund grant will help boost the ocean-themed exhibit by adding a pier, murals and floor decals to help inform children about their own backyard, she said.

The museum continues to work to create an exhibit showcasing the Santa Maria Valley ag industry linking to the Moxie Cafe exhibit to show a farm-to-table experience. 

“We’re in the beginning preliminary fundraising stages for that,” she said, adding they hope to add that exhibit within 2 years.

Other plans call for expanded workshops, focused on science, techology, engineering, arts and math, in the makerspace geared toward older children as well as younger children.

The Discovery Museum at 705 S. McClelland St. is marking its 22nd year and is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m.

Admission costs $6, or is free for members. 

For more information about membership daily programs and special events, visit the website or call the museum at 805.928.8414. 

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

children wearing party hats Click to view larger
Children and adults gathered at the Santa Maria Discovery Museum on Monday ring in the new year at noonish.  (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 