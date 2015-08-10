Thursday, April 12 , 2018, 2:20 pm | Fair 70º

 
 
 
 
Santa Maria Disseminates Fall Recreation Guide

By Mark van de Kamp for the City of Santa Maria | August 10, 2015 | 3:45 p.m.

The City of Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department’s Fall recreation guide is now available.

The guide features exciting new programs, classes and information on upcoming fall special events, including Active Aging Week, Autumn Arts Grapes and Grains Festival, and the Dia De Los Muertos Celebration. 

Programs include aquatics, adult arts, Special Olympics, dance classes, exercise and fitness, sports, youth and teen programs and much more. 

There are a variety of choices with something for everyone to enjoy.

Recreation guides were mailed to City residents the week of Aug. 10. If you did not receive a guide, visit the City website at www.cityofsantamaria.org or stop by and pick up a guide at the Recreation and Parks administrative office at 615 South McClelland Street weekdays between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

While many of the classes, programs and events are offered at low or no cost, financial assistance for registration fees may be available for qualifying individuals and families through the Recreation and Park Department’s partnership with PLAY, Inc.

Questions may be directed to the Recreation and Parks Department at 805.925.0951 x260.

— Mark van de Kamp is a public information officer for the City of Santa Maria.

 
