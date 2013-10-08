Wednesday, June 20 , 2018, 3:01 pm | Partly Cloudy 67º

 
 
 
 

More Than 100 Santa Maria Students Achieve Perfect Scores on State Tests

By Kenny Klein for the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District | October 8, 2013 | 9:23 p.m.

More than 100 Santa Maria Joint Union High School District students have achieved perfection.

The hardworking students and their parents will be recognized Wednesday for "perfect" scores on state academic examinations during the school board meeting, which will be held at Pioneer Valley High School.

The special SMJUHSD certificates are earmarked for 10th- to 12th-grade students representing Santa Maria, Righetti and Pioneer Valley high schools. The students conquered the California High School Exit Examination and the California Standards tests.

The scores, which are required for graduation and help determine the state's ranking, involve English, math and life sciences.

Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum & Instruction John Davis believes these accomplishments won't be forgotten anytime soon.

"There is no higher 'high-stakes test' than the California High School Exit Exam,'' Davis said. "It represents the difference between a student graduating with full diploma or not. In that sense, the pressure is on to give the absolute best effort possible, and these students rose to the occasion. We applaud their effort and celebrate their achievement!''

Superintendent Dr. Mark Richardson also stressed the "outstanding" parental and staff involvement in these educational milestones.

During the ceremony last year, district officials had a packed house of more than 200 smiling students, cheering friends, parents, staff and trustees.

— Kenny Klein represents the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District.

