Santa Maria District Students Recognized for Academic Achievements at ‘UC Success Night’

Santa Maria Joint Union High School District student honorees and their families were treated to dinner at the Veterans Memorial Hall at this week’s “UC Success Night.”
By Kenny Klein for the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District | April 24, 2015 | 11:44 a.m.

The academic achievements of more than 100 Santa Maria Joint Union High School District students was recognized during “UC Success Night” this week.

The young scholars and their families were treated to a dinner at the Veterans Memorial Hall. Speakers at the event stressed the importance of education and how it makes goals a reality. Nearly 300 people including staff attended.

“It was great to see the Santa Maria community celebrate student success," SMJUHSD’s Early Academic Outreach Program (EAOP) coordinator Juan Gallardo said. “This is a crucial part of creating a college-going culture in the Santa Maria Valley."

Pioneer Valley High School student Yesenia Farfan said it was “great to see” all the SMJUHSD students who have been admitted to the UC system.

“I felt better knowing that other people from Santa Maria are going to UCLA like me," Farfan said.

Santa Maria High School student Jose Covarrubias agreed.

“It felt great to be recognized for our achievement," Covarrubias said.

EAOP is a partnership between SMJUHSD and UCSB to engage college readiness and provide guidance, according to LCFF Task Force coordinator Steve Molina.

— Kenny Klein is a public information officer for the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District.

