Santa Maria High School District Superintendent Mark Richardson to Retire

'The district is on the right path,' he says in announcing that he will leave at the end of the school year; John Davis is named the acting chief

The leader of the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District will retire after seven years on the job.

Superintendent Mark Richardson officially notified staff on Friday that he will leave at the end of the school year, according to district spokesman Kenny Klein.

“The district is on the right path,’’ said Richardson, who has 31 years of experience in education, including 11 years as a superintendent. “We have an effective board, excellent leadership and a committed staff. We are in a great position moving forward. I want to thank everyone for making my time here worthwhile.’

Richardson came to Santa Maria in 2012 from a stint as the Taft Union High School District superintendent.

Before that, he spent 19 years with the Kern High School District, holding a variety of administrative, teaching and coaching positions.

A special SMJUHSD Board of Education meeting is scheduled for 9 a.m. Tuesday at the district office in the Support Services Center, 2560 Skyway Drive.

At that session, the board will consider approving a services agreement contract with Leadership Associates to conduct a nationwide search to replace Richardson.

The board also is set to name John Davis to serve as acting superintendent, effective June 10.

Davis serves as assistant superintendent of curriculum and instruction for the district.

“I want to thank Dr. Richardson for his many years of service,’’ Davis said. “He has been a friend and a colleague for many years, and I have learned much from him.

“His efforts have put this district on a progressive path forward, and it is my goal to sustain that forward progress as we move into the future.”

The Santa Maria district includes three comprehensive high campuses for ninth- through 12th-graders plus a continuation high school, with about 8,200 students in all.

Construction is under way for the district’s new Career Technical Education Center & Ag Farm on 25 acres east of Highway 101, just north of the Santa Maria Elks/Unocal Center.

— Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.