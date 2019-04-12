Pixel Tracker

Friday, April 12 , 2019, 7:56 pm | Fair 68º

 
 
 
 

Santa Maria High School District Superintendent Mark Richardson to Retire

'The district is on the right path,' he says in announcing that he will leave at the end of the school year; John Davis is named the acting chief

Mark Richardson Click to view larger
Superintendent Mark Richardson announced on Friday that he is retiring from his position with the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk file photo)
By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | April 12, 2019 | 6:52 p.m.

The leader of the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District will retire after seven years on the job.

Superintendent Mark Richardson officially notified staff on Friday that he will leave at the end of the school year, according to district spokesman Kenny Klein.

“The district is on the right path,’’ said Richardson, who has 31 years of experience in education, including 11 years as a superintendent. “We have an effective board, excellent leadership and a committed staff. We are in a great position moving forward. I want to thank everyone for making my time here worthwhile.’

Richardson came to Santa Maria in 2012 from a stint as the Taft Union High School District superintendent. 

Before that, he spent 19 years with the Kern High School District, holding a variety of administrative, teaching and coaching positions.

A special SMJUHSD Board of Education meeting is scheduled for 9 a.m. Tuesday at the district office in the Support Services Center, 2560 Skyway Drive.

At that session, the board will consider approving a services agreement contract with Leadership Associates to conduct a nationwide search to replace Richardson.

The board also is set to name John Davis to serve as acting superintendent, effective June 10.

Davis serves as assistant superintendent of curriculum and instruction for the district.

“I want to thank Dr. Richardson for his many years of service,’’ Davis said. “He has been a friend and a colleague for many years, and I have learned much from him. 

“His efforts have put this district on a progressive path forward, and it is my goal to sustain that forward progress as we move into the future.”

The Santa Maria district includes three comprehensive high campuses for ninth- through 12th-graders plus a continuation high school, with about 8,200 students in all.

Construction is under way for the district’s new Career Technical Education Center & Ag Farm on 25 acres east of Highway 101, just north of the Santa Maria Elks/Unocal Center.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today!

Our professional journalists work tirelessly to report on local news so you can be more informed and engaged in your community. This quality, local reporting is free for you to read and share, but it's not free to produce.

You count on us to deliver timely, relevant local news, 24/7. Can we count on you to invest in our newsroom and help secure its future?

We provide special member benefits to show how much we appreciate your support.

Email
I would like give...
Great! You're joining as a Red-Tailed Hawk!
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 
 