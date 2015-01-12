Santa Maria District Teachers Receiving Tablets for Use in Classrooms

Teachers will get a head start on new technology coming to the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District.

The distribution of nearly 400 Dell Venue Pro tablets to teachers who have classroom students is scheduled for Tuesday at Pioneer Valley, Santa Maria and Ernest Righetti high schools. Students are expected to receive tablets sometime in the spring.

“In today’s world, technology can no longer be considered a perk, or a toy to increase engagement, but rather an indispensable learning tool," said Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction John Davis. “Getting these tablets into the hands of our teachers now affords them time to familiarize themselves with basic functionality, investigate classroom applications and engage in professional development well ahead of the student deployment."

District IT technicians will also be available to answer questions certificated staff may have, according to Director of Information Systems Larry Dragan.

The teacher’s tablets were paid for with Common Core Funds, according to Yolanda Ortiz, assistant superintendent of business services.

— Kenny Klein is a public information officer for the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District.