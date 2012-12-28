Domestic Disturbance Leads to Attempted-Murder Arrest

A 36-year-old man is facing attempted-murder and other charges stemming from a domestic-disturbance incident Thursday evening, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.

Michael Russ was taken into custody without incident at about 5:20 p.m. at the home in the 600 block of South Lincoln Street, said Sgt. Daniel Cohen.

Russ was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of attempted murder, making terrorist threats, domestic violence, being a felon in possession of a firearm, negligent discharge of a firearm, and possession of ammunition by a felon, Cohen said.

Officers recovered evidence from the residence, Cohen said, although he did not elaborate.

The victim’s name was not released.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.