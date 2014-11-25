Santa Maria Driver Dies of Injuries Suffered in Nov. 14 Crash

More than 10 days after being critically injured when a classic Mustang ended up crumpled against a utility pole at Broadway and Enos Drive, driver Michael Williamson has died, according to Santa Maria police.

Lt. Mark Norling of the Santa Maria Police Department said Williamson died Tuesday morning at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, where he was taken immediately after the Nov. 14 crash.

Williamson suffered a major head injury in the wreck.

Police said Williamson was southbound on Broadway in his 1967 Ford Mustang just before 3 p.m. on Nov. 14 and accelerated toward the intersection when he struck a vehicle driven by Margaret Casey as she attempted to make a left turn onto West Enos Drive.

Williamson lost control of the vehicle, which ended up wrapped around a utility pole on the southwest corner of the intersection.

“Based on witness information, Williamson will be identified as the driver at fault in this collision,” Norling said.

An air ambulance transported Williamson to the hospital immediately after the accident.

Casey had minor injuries. A pedestrian in the area also had minor injuries when he was struck by a debris from the wreckage.

“The Santa Barbara County Coroner's Office will conduct an investigation to assist in determining whether or not alcohol or drugs played a role in this accident based on lab results,” Norling said.

