Santa Maria Driver Sentenced to Prison For Fatal Crash in February

A Santa Maria man was sentenced to six years in state prison for being under the influence of alcohol and causing a crash that killed his passenger earlier this year south of Orcutt.

Raymond Fear II was charged with gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated for his role driving the night of Feb.22 on northbound Highway 101 near the Solomon grade.

The passenger, Lindsey Marie Swallom, 32, of Santa Maria, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, the California Highway Patrol said.

Fear pleaded guilty during an April 27 hearing and was sentenced this week, according to Chief Deputy District Attorney Mag Nicola.

He added that there was no plea deal in the case.

Fear faced a possible sentence ranging from probation to 10 years in state prison, Nicola added

After the crash, Fear freed himself from the vehicle, but Swallom, the front passenger, was ejected. She was not wearing a seat belt, the CHP said.

The crash was one of a series within a short time frame in northern Santa Barbara County as a rain storm passed through the area.

