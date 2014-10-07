Saturday, April 14 , 2018, 1:24 am | Fair 50º

 
 
 
 

Santa Maria Educators to Rally in Support of School Board Candidates, Measure T

By Andrew Oman for the California Teachers Association | October 7, 2014 | 9:10 a.m.

Santa Maria Elementary Education Association members will stage a rally for school board candidates and Measure T at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Santa Maria-Bonita School District Office, 708 S. Miller.

In a recent Representative Council meeting, the 50 representatives from 19 school sites and the District Office voted unanimously to support Measure T and school board candidates Fidenzio “Bruno” Brunello and Janeen Miller.

Last week, teachers walked throughout Santa Maria to promote the candidates and Measure T. At Wednesday's rally, they will continue to show support for the district’s effort to improve learning and teaching conditions by adding classrooms and making needed repairs and improvements.

“Measure T is a win-win for everyone,” SMEEA President Jose Segura said. “Santa Maria students deserve smaller class sizes, a safer environment and 21st-century learning opportunities.”

The Santa Maria-Bonita School District has grown by 2,300 students in the last five years, and is now packing 16,000 students into classroom space built for about 11,600 students.

In addition to one new elementary school, the bond contains funding for projects at every school, depending on that school’s need. Some will get updated safety and security systems, others will have expanded lunch areas, and still others will get safer, larger pickup and dropoff zones.

The Santa Maria Elementary Education Association represents the approximately 700 elementary and junior high educators who work for the Santa Maria-Bonita School District.

— Andrew Oman represents the California Teachers Association.

