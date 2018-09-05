Santa Maria Elks Dinner Puts Law Enforcement Officers in Spotlight

Eight people from state and local agencies recognized at annual event

A seasoned investigator with the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office and a relatively new Santa Maria police detective were two of nine law enforcement officers to stand in the spotlight Wednesday night.

Investigator Marisa Tanore and police Detective Jesus Caro were among honorees from multiple agencies as Santa Maria Elks Lodge No. 1538 hosted its 47th annual Law Enforcement Appreciation Night.

Chief Criminal Investigator Pat Clouse from the Distrit Attorney's Office presented the award to Tanore, highlighting her role in the investigation of two defendants charged with the brutal attack that led to the 2015 death of Marilyn Pharis, a 64-year-old Santa Maria woman.

While Santa Maria police initially investigated the case, Tanore helped with follow up interviews as the case headed to trial.

“Marisa personally interviewed more 50 different witnesses involved in that case,” Clouse said. “That’s a great example of the whole community coming together to seek out justice for one of their own members.”

Tanore, who has 24 years in law enforcement, previously worked for the Lompoc Police Department before transferring to the Santa Maria Police Department, where she investigated assorted types of cases.

She has been employed by the DA’s Office since 2010, primarily investigating domestic-violence cases, but also has involvement in the human-trafficking task force and witness protection and relocation programs.

But Tanore also is passionate about officer safety and mentoring newer officers.

“We are very proud of her,” Clouse said.

The Santa Maria Police Department recognized Detective Jesus Caro, who was spotlighted during the agency’s annual awards ceremony earlier this year..

Caro has logged eight years in law enforcement, including six in Santa Maria.

“Throughout the course of his tenure on our department, Jesus has been a model officer who has earned a stellar reputation among his peers," Chief Phil Hansen said. “He’s truly risen to the top during his assignment with our department’s detective bureau. With tenacity and skill, he’s been able to produce remarkable results.”

For the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department, Sheriff Bill Brown presented the award to Detective David Frawley, noting his role in rescuing dozens of youths trapped due the Whittier Fire in July 2017.

More recently, Frawley — called “a tenacious investigator” — helped solve a crime spree that left multiple vehicles damaged in Orcutt.

“What we do couldn’t be accomplished without the dedication of deputies like Dave Frawley,” Brown said.

Also honored Wednesday night were:

» Officer Rob Wallace from the California Highway Patrol’s Santa Maria Area Office.

» Deputy Probation Officer Denise Murillo from the Santa Barbara County Probation Department.

» Sgt. Carlos Limon from the Guadalupe Police Department.

» Campus Safety Officer Joseph Martinez from the Allan Hancock College Police Department.

» Johnny Langehennig, an instructional assistant and retired sheriff’s deputy, from the AHC law enforcement training program at the Lompoc Valley Center.

» Tech. Sgt. Bobby Hopkins, flight chief, from the 30th Security Forces Squadron at Vandenberg Air Force Base.

Recipients were presented with certficiates from local lawmakers or on their behalf, including Congressman Salud Carbajal, state Sen. Hannah-Beth Jackson, Santa Barbara County's Fourth and Fifth District supervisors, Santa Maria Mayor Alice Patino and Guadalupe Mayor John Lizalde.

Exalted Ruler Luis Rodriguez said the Elks were honored to recognize members of the law enforcement community.

"You serve and sacrifice for a purpose far greater than yourselves," he said. "There is, in my opinion, no truer definition of a hero."

He also thanked the family and friends of law enforcement officer for supporting them daily.

— Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.