Santa Maria Elks Honor Firefighters at Annual Appreciation Night

A Santa Barbara County fire captain and a Santa Maria city aircraft rescue firefighter were among the six honorees Wednesday night during a special annual dinner hosted for four decades.

The Santa Marie Elks hosted the annual Firefighter Appreciation Night, where honorees from several agencies shared the spotlight, something they typically avoid, one chief noted.

“Tonight’s a celebration, a celebration of when we as first responders get to stop, reflect and acknowledge one another for the things we do in our communities,” said Chief Leonard Champion of the Santa Maria Fire Department.

Champion introduced his agency’s honoree, Shane Gidlund, an aircraft rescue firefighter stationed at the Santa Maria Public Airport.

“Tonight, there is one firefighter in particular that is more deserving of Santa Maria’s Firefighter of the Year,” Champion said.

After starting his career with the U.S. Forest Service, Gidlund joined the Santa Maria department in 2003 as a full-time fire inspector.

Among his many duties, Gidlund helped start the Community Emergency Response Team program.

He also serves as a special aircraft rescue fighter at the airport, where he is self-sufficient and handled many emergencies.

“At one of our recent FAA inspections, we received very high remarks from the inspector who said our paperwork, training logs, equipment and response times could rival larger airports,” Champion said. “He also asked it would be OK to refer other airports to our program because it was so well put together. Shane is directly responsible for those high remarks.”

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department recognized Capt. Jason Toole, who now is assigned to Orcutt Station 22.

"I feel especially honored to present tonight,” said Division Chief Steve Oaks. “I was able to watch this firefighter receiving this award through his whole career in our department.”

Oaks recounted their days working together at Station 18 in Gaviota, and serving on strike teams for out-of-the-area fires.

Toole joined the agency in 2000 as a new recruit, and moved up through the ranks while earning various certifications and taking on extra duties.

He also is working to revitalize the critical incident stress management program within the department to allow firefighters to discuss issues after significant calls.

“The fire service is really good about taking care of equipment and our engines, but the number one resource we have for fighting fires is through the firefighters that are out there,” Oaks said, adding that only in the past 20 years has the fire service started focusing on its people.

Other honorees Wednesday night were:

» Firefighter Jerrod Hibar from the Guadalupe Fire Department.

» Battalion Chief Joseph Absher from the Vandenberg Fire Department.

» Engine Captain Jerrod “Luke” Krenkel from the Los Padres National Forest Santa Lucia Ranger District.

» John Cecena, captain/instructor, at the Allen Hancock College Fire Academy. Cecena is a captain at the Oxnard Fire Department.

In addition to the plaque from the Eks, the honorees also were presented with certificates from local lawmakers.

