Santa Maria Elks Put Firefighters in Spotlight at Annual Dinner

Four agencies — Santa Maria, Santa Barbara County, Guadalupe, Vandenberg AFB — recognize top employees

Christopher Furtado, poses with his sons, Logan and Gavin. Click to view larger
The Santa Maria Fire Department’s top firefighter, Christopher Furtado, poses with his sons, Logan and Gavin, after the Santa Maria Elks Firefighter Recognition Night. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)
By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | January 10, 2019 | 6:52 p.m.
Santa Barbara County Fire Department Capt. Joshua Cazier. Click to view larger
Santa Barbara County Fire Department Capt. Joshua Cazier was recognized Wednesday night during the Santa Maria Elks Lodge Firefighter Appreciation Night.  (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)

A Santa Barbara County Fire Department captain who has kept his paramedic skills active even while rising through the ranks was among four honorees at the Santa Maria Elks 42nd Annual Firefighter Appreciation Night on Wednesday.

The county Fire Department recognized Capt. Joshua Cazier, now assigned to Station 22 in Orcutt, according to Battalion Chief Scot Alderete, who added that his colleague worked 13 years as a paramedic and has maintained those skills. 

“He values being able to serve the community and being able to offer that advanced life support,” Alderete said. “I admire that. I admire that in any captain who continues to put forth that extra effort.”

Cazier also travels to help fight other fires while serving as a safety officer on those large incidents.

“He’s never stopped trying to improve himself and make himself better for the community,” Alderete said.

Cazier joined the county firefighting force in 2005 after working five years for Cal Fire and two years for the Paso Robles Fire Department. He also graduated from Cal Poly.

Coincidentally, this year’s dinner landed on the first anniversary of the Montecito debris flows, leading Santa Maria Fire Department Chief Leonard Champion to reflect on the tragedy and recognize those firefighters who responded. 

“They did some amazing work,” Champion said. "Our thoughts and prayers continue to be with those that lost their lives, those that lost their homes, and for the community of Montecito.”

Champion also noted the decision to pre-position urban search-and-rescue crews as the storm approached.

The Santa Maria Elks recognized local firefighters during their annual dinner Wednesday night. Click to view larger
The Santa Maria Elks recognized local firefighters during their annual dinner Wednesday night. Pictured from left are Guadalupe firefighter Nathaniel Kleinsasser, Santa Maria’s Christopher Furtado, Elks Exalted Ruler Luis Rodriguez, Santa Barbara County fire Capt. Joshua Cazier, and Jennifer Patton, fiances of the Vandenberg Fire Department’s Michael Jones. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)

“The brilliance of that pre-deployment for our regional urban search-and-rescue teams resulted in many lives being saved, and many of those rescuers are here this evening,” Champion said in recognizing several members of the agency that spent 14 days in Montecito.

Santa Maria’s Firefighter of the Year Award went to Christopher Furtado, who revitalized the agency’s education program, helped designed the new aerial ladder truck, and served on assorted committees.

Quoting the nominations about Furtado, Champion recited “exceeded expectations,” “tremendous work ethic,” “determination” and “great mentor.”

Furtado previously worked for the U.S. Forest Service, and Champion recalled asking a supervisor about him. 

“He comment back was, ‘You’re getting one of the best,’ Champion said of Furtado, who was hired in late 2013 and later promoted to engineer. 

While accepting the award, Furtado noted that his agency broke a milestone in 2017 by responding to more than 10,000 calls for service.

He said Santa Maria’s Fire Department is the busiest department in Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo and Ventura counties, responding to more incidents with less staffing in similar sized cities.

“We continue to get busier and are required to do more with less. At Santa Maria Fire, we take a lot of pride in what we do and we do a very good job at it,” Furtado said, adding that today’s firefighters face more dangers than those in previously generations.

The Guadalupe Fire Department honored firefighter Nathaniel Kleinsasser, a 5-year member of the small city’s force.

Kleinsasser attended Allan Hancock College, earning an associate’s degree and completing the Fire Academy. He later earned his bachelor’s degree from Cal Poly. 

He plans to attend paramedic school, Public Safety Director Michael Cash said. 

“He is a hard-working, caring individual who loves the community he works for,” Cash said. “He is respected by his peers, and a great motivator who loves to train and share his knowledge and experience with rookies during the training on what it takes to be a firefighter.”

The Vandenberg Fire Department recognized Michael Jones, who could not attend the dinner because he is out-of-state training for an overseas assignment.

Jones, a 12-year firefighter who arrived at Vandenberg four years ago and serves as a battalion chief, has excelled at the art of leadership, one of his bosses said.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

