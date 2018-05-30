Thursday, June 21 , 2018, 11:59 am | Overcast 65º

 
 
 
 

Santa Maria Elks Rodeo Marking 75 Years of Volunteerism

Annual event opens Thursday and runs through Sunday at the Santa Maria Elks/Unocal Event Center

Jessie Chavez clowns around while sitting on a bucking bronco at the Santa Maria Elks/Unocal Event Center. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)

Clowning around in advance of the Santa Maria Elks Rodeo this weekend are several members of the Amercian General Media staff from several radio stations. Pictured are Edwin "Ewrek" Ruano, his daughter Ava Ruano, Lalo "El Texano" Silva, Denis "Catfish" Miller, and Jessie Chavez. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)

Elks Rec President Peter Sterling, who also leads the queen contest committe, poses with four of the five candidates vying to be named 2018 queen of the Santa Maria Elks Rodeo. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)

The 2017 Santa Maria Elks Rodeo Queen Madison Hall spends time with Miss Mini Rodeo Hannah Palin on Tuesday in advance of this year's event which starts Thursday. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)

American General Media's Marcel Browne appears skeptical of his newly applied rodeo clown makeup during the Santa Maria Elks Rodeo media clown school on Tuesday. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)

Santa Maria Elks Rodeo's first junior barrelman Noah Arellano, 7, gives a thumbs up while rodeo clown Justin Rumford allows Nerissa Arellano to use his body as a step stool to test out the barrel that also serveas as his shelter in the arena. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | May 30, 2018 | 8:00 p.m.

For more than seven decades, one key feature has fueled the Santa Maria Elks Rodeo— volunteerism.

That remains unchanged as the Elks Rodeo gets set to celebrate its 75th edition, starting Thursday and continuing through Sunday at the Santa Maria Elks/Unocal Event Center, 4040 Highway 101.

“It’s going to be the most amazing 75th celebration ever,” Tina Tonascia, chief operations officer.  “We’re just excited. It’s 75 years of volunteerism.”

The theme of this year's event is Denim and Diamonds, and it will include the crowning of the rodeo queen, picked from the field of five princesses who have spent the past six weeks with their sponsor organizations raising funds.

Since the queen contest started, the contestants and their sponsors raised more $11.7 million for youth recreation and other community groups. 

Volunteers also help ready rodeo grounds, and do other chores to make the rodeo reality, including a Tuesday night preview event for the media, Tonascia said.

“I wish we could add up all the volunteer hours that it has taken over the years to make this happen,” she added. “We’re excited.”

A full slate of PRCA competition is planned including steer wrestling, bareback riding, bull riding, barrel racing, tie down roping and team roping. 

Performances are at 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday, at 6 p.m. Saturday,  and at 2 p.m. Sunday, with gates opening two hours before the competition in the arena starts.

The action kicks off Thursday morning for the invitation-only Minetti Mini Rodeo when youth athletes will compete before stands filled with Central Coast students.

For the first time, the Elks have crowned a Miss Mini Rodeo, an honor that went to Hannah Palin, 11, who is a student at Alice Shaw Elementary School.

Also making an inaugural appearance is the Junior Barrelman, with his own custom barrel, which will be awarded to Noah Arellano, a 7-year-old who attends Ralph Dunlap Elementary School.

Additionally, the Santa Maria rodeo named its first representative to visit other rodeos in the state. This year’s Miss Santa Maria Elks Rodeo is Ashley Singh, the 2016 rodeo queen.

Between competitions, the Flying Cowboys, a motorcycle stunt team, will perform daring feats while “bull balls” will see the beefy athletes plowing into giant inflatable orbs.

The 75th celebration will include more than the action in the arena.

Pre-rodeo entertainment includes performances at on the Midway Stage by illusionist Jared Hall at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Mitchell Tenpenny at 5:30 p.m. Friday, JD Hardy at 4:30 p.m. Saturday and Mariachi Lobo at 1 p.m. Sunday.

For families, Camp Buckeroo and other events will let youths have fun and learn about rodeo through games. 

Assorted vendors will offer food and other items in the Western Marketplace at the rodeo grounds.

Tickets at the gate cost $28 for ages 13 to 61 and $20 for children ages 3 to 12 and senior citizens 62 and older.

On Saturday, the annual Elks Rodeo Parade with approximately 115 entries will travel south on Broadway between Mill Street and Enos Drive, starting at 9 a.m., and will remember the late Joni Gray, a long-time participant and announcer in the event.

This year’s grand marshal will be Peter Sterling, who led the queen contest for many years and stepped up months ago to serve as a rodeo president.

Orcutt native Pryor Baird, who appeared on NBC’s The Voice competition show and placed in the top eight, has been named "Star of the Parade" and will sing the National Anthem at Saturday night’s rodeo.

This year’s parade theme, in keeping in the rodeo’s 75th anniversary, is “Celebrating 75 years of diamonds in denim,” with awards to be given out in six categories.

Due to the parade, police will close Broadway between Fesler Street and Battles Road, with parking on Broadway banned after 6 a.m. Saturday. 

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

