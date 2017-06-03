Monday, April 30 , 2018, 9:39 pm | Fair 56º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Santa Maria Elks Rodeo Parade Salutes Heroes, Legends, Leaders

Entries — led by grand marshal Jim Glines and 2017 Elks Rodeo Queen Madison Hall —  travel along Broadway as 4-day rodeo heads into final day Sunday

Santa Barbara County Sheriff Bill Brown leads the Sheriff’s Department Mounted Enforcement Team along Broadway during the Santa Maria Elks Rodeo Parade.

Santa Barbara County Sheriff Bill Brown leads the Sheriff's Department Mounted Enforcement Team along Broadway during the Santa Maria Elks Rodeo Parade.

The Santa Maria Elks Kadidlehoppers ride in the Santa Maria Elks Rodeo Parade.

The Santa Maria Elks Kadidlehoppers ride in the Santa Maria Elks Rodeo Parade.

It wasn’t just the humans sporting western wear during the Santa Maria Elks Rodeo Parade on Saturday as Santa Barbara County Fifth District Supervisor Steve Lavagnino and his wife, Marian, rode with their bandana-clad dog, Roxy.

It wasn't just the humans sporting western wear during the Santa Maria Elks Rodeo Parade on Saturday as Santa Barbara County Fifth District Supervisor Steve Lavagnino and his wife, Marian, rode with their bandana-clad dog, Roxy.

Alexis Isabella Jaramillo, 18 months, gets her cowgirl on for the Santa Maria Elks Rodeo Parade.

Alexis Isabella Jaramillo, 18 months, gets her cowgirl on for the Santa Maria Elks Rodeo Parade.

Madison Hall, the 2017 Santa Maria Elks Rodeo queen, waves to the crowd while riding in the Elks Rodeo Parade on Saturday.

Madison Hall, the 2017 Santa Maria Elks Rodeo queen, waves to the crowd while riding in the Elks Rodeo Parade on Saturday.

The Santa Barbara Elks past exalted rulers travel along Broadway for the Santa Maria Elks Rodeo Parade on Saturday.

The Santa Barbara Elks past exalted rulers travel along Broadway for the Santa Maria Elks Rodeo Parade on Saturday.

Santa Maria Mayor Alice Patino waves as she rides in the Santa Maria Elks Rodeo Parade on Saturday.

Santa Maria Mayor Alice Patino waves as she rides in the Santa Maria Elks Rodeo Parade on Saturday.

The Santa Barbara Elks travel along Broadway for the Santa Maria Elks Rodeo Parade on Saturday.

The Santa Barbara Elks travel along Broadway for the Santa Maria Elks Rodeo Parade on Saturday.

Representing the Antlers of Santa Maria Elks Lodge, Paul Kaye and Denisha Henderson were among Rodeo Parade participants collecting donations in a pink boot for Cowboys Kickin’ Cancer.

Representing the Antlers of Santa Maria Elks Lodge, Paul Kaye and Denisha Henderson were among Rodeo Parade participants collecting donations in a pink boot for Cowboys Kickin' Cancer.

The Pioneer Valley High School Marching Band plays along the parade route.

The Pioneer Valley High School Marching Band plays along the parade route.

Tiny stealth fighters race around the Premier Auto Body entry in the Santa Maria Elks Rodeo Parade.

Tiny stealth fighters race around the Premier Auto Body entry in the Santa Maria Elks Rodeo Parade.

The Santa Maria Elks Rodeo’s often overlooked athletes — the girls and ladies who carry the sponsor flags — travel the parade route Saturday morning.

The Santa Maria Elks Rodeo's often overlooked athletes — the girls and ladies who carry the sponsor flags — travel the parade route Saturday morning.

Santa Maria High School FFA members shout their pride in the program and campus while riding in the Santa Maria Elks Rodeo Parade.

Santa Maria High School FFA members shout their pride in the program and campus while riding in the Santa Maria Elks Rodeo Parade.

A youngster shows off his roping skills while walking the Santa Maria Elks Rodeo Parade route Saturday.

A youngster shows off his roping skills while walking the Santa Maria Elks Rodeo Parade route Saturday.

The Fesler Junior High School Band prepares to peform for the judges in the Santa Maria Elks Rodeo Parade.

The Fesler Junior High School Band prepares to peform for the judges in the Santa Maria Elks Rodeo Parade.

A young Elks Rodeo Parade entry participant seems unenthusiastic about his ride Saturday morning aboard the PCPA float.

A young Elks Rodeo Parade entry participant seems unenthusiastic about his ride Saturday morning aboard the PCPA float.

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | June 3, 2017 | 2:19 p.m.

From politicians to spectators to pets, the western wear was plentiful along the Santa Maria Elks Rodeo Parade route on Saturday morning.

Mayor Alice Patino and other elected officials, spectators like 18-month-old Alexis Isabella Jaramillo, and even Roxy Lavagnino were all duded up for the parade.

Yes, the dog belonging to Santa Barbara County Fifth District Supervisor Steve Lavagnino and his wife, Marian, donned rodeo garb — a tiny pink bandana — for the ride along Broadway.

They were among approximately 140 entries in the Elks Rodeo Parade, one of many events linked to the annual Santa Maria Valley event.

This year’s parade theme was “Saluting Our Heroes, Legends and Leaders.”

Riding in a place of honor was Grand Marshal Jim Glines, co-founder of Community Bank of Santa Maria, while the honorary grand marshal was Ed Murray.

Making her first official appearance the morning after winning the crown was 2017 Elks Rodeo Queen Madison Hall, who just completed her junior year at St. Joseph High School.

Hall and her sponsor, VTC Enterprises, raised more than $290,500, and the win marks the third year in a row the organization’s candidate has captured the crown. VTC Enterprises has only participated in the contest for the last four years.

This year’s contest had five girls vying for the title at the end of a six-week fundraising campaign that collected more than $573,400.

In the decades since the queen contest’s start, candidates and their committees have raised more than $11 million, with the money used for youth recreation and other community programs.

On Saturday afternoon, parade organizers revealed the judges’ favorites with awards for six categories:

» Best Overall Float: Country Oaks Senior Care

» Best Musical Unit: Fesler Junior High School

» Most Outstanding Horseperson: California Highway Patrol Mounted Patrol Unit

» Best Community Entry: Model A Club of Santa Maria

» Best Mounted Group: Liberty Belles

» Best Youth Float: Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Maria Valley

The four-day Santa Maria Elks Rodeo runs through Sunday, when the final performance will start at 2 p.m. at the Santa Maria Elks/Unocal Event Center.

Before the arena action starts Sunday, The Molly Ringwald Project will perform a concert at 1 p.m.

The 74th annual Elks Rodeo landed on the national stage with Saturday and Sunday performances aired on the Wrangler Network.

Additionally, Santa Maria was a stop on the PRCA Champions Challenge tour, with CBS Sports set to air a 90-minute broadcast on June 10.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

