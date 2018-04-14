Santa Maria Elks Rodeo Queen Candidates Make Their Debut at Contest Kickoff

5 contestants begin campaigns leading up to 75th rodeo, but grateful Elks first take time to honor the late board president Phil Harwick

Five contestants seeking the crown of Santa Maria Elks Rodeo queen made their debut Saturday night as the annual event saddles up to celebrate its 75th year.

The Queen Kickoff Dinner and Auction at the Santa Maria Elks Lodge marked the start of the 2018 rodeo queen contest season and the first public introduction of the 2018 candidates.

The 75th Elks Rodeo, with the theme of “Denim & Diamonds” starts May 31 and runs through June 3 at the Santa Maria Elks/Unocal Event Center. The parade will travel on Broadway starting at 9 a.m. June 2.

During Saturday’s event, Mayor Alice Patino presented a proclamation in support of the Elks Rodeo.

“I don’t think we’ve seen a crowd quite this size in maybe a couple of years,” she said. “The rodeo, which Clarence Minetti and Butch Simas had so much to do with, it’s like it’s come back to life and it’s so important.”

Patino couldn’t resist adding several friendly jabs at the dinner’s master of ceremonies, Fifth District Supervisor Steve Lavagnino, for wearing neither Wrangler jeans nor boots to the event.

“Whereas it is a tradition to begin wearing Western clothes several weeks prior to the rodeo dates — even Mr. Lavagnino,” she joked.

As one of the signature traditions connected to the Elks Rodeo, the Queen Contest has raised and distributed more than $11.7 million to local communities since its start.

Once again, five candidates and their sponsoring organizations are seeking the crown — and bragging rights — of raising the most funds.

This year’s candidates are Seyenna Cavazos, United Way of Northern Santa Barbara County; Kate Compton, VTC Enterprises; Carolina Lemus, sponsored by Kiwanis Club of Guadalupe; Hannah MacLean, Orcutt United Soccer League; and Makana Mahelona, Kiwanis Club of Santa Maria.

While Guadalupe Kiwanis is a long-time sponsor of a queen candidate, this year’s field includes two newcomer sponsors in the Orcutt youth soccer league and United Way.

The kickoff dinner signals the start of their intense six-week fundraising campaigns. The top fundraiser, who will replace Madison Hall, will be announced during the June 1 rodeo performance.

“Give them a big hand, they’ve got a lot of work ahead of them,” Peter Sterling, Queen Contest chairman, said after introducing the five princesses.

Along with his regular role, Sterling has gained a second, bigger hat for the 2018 rodeo — he was named Elks Recreation board president after the rodeo’s previous leader, Phil Harwick, died in January.

A special remembrance of Harwick occurred during the dinner to honor the man who helped revive the rodeo five years ago.

“It was his efforts and the team of volunteers he put together that have just catapulted this rodeo,” said chief operations officer Tina Tonascia, who led the audience in a toast of “Here’s to Phil,” explaining it was more fitting than a moment of silence.

“We will miss him incredibly this year,” she added. “But the one thing that he did before he left us was to give us Peter as our president.”

Sterling has been involved in the rodeo for two decades.

“It’s a passion of mine,” he said, adding that he enjoys the Queen Contest but figured he could help the rodeo as president.

“I actually was asked and I said yes because my heart’s there,” he said. “It’s something that I just love to do. I get excited when rodeo starts.”

He realizes he may have to give up the Queen Contest leadership at some point.

“It has to be somebody very special who takes over,” he added. “I’m going to be very selective. This is my baby.”

Before the Queen Kickoff Dinner, Sterling gave the five candidates a pep talk, reassuring them not to be nervous about the short speeches they were about to give to a roomful of people.

“Everybody’s out there to support you,” he said.

Cavazos, a senior at St. Joseph High School, has played varsity softball and is a varsity cheerleader in addition to training in jiu jitsu. She intends to attend Grand Canyon University in Phoenix with a goal of studying nursing and health sciences.

Compton, a junior at Nipomo High, has roots in the rodeo, having ridden her horse in past parades and served as a flag carrier during the rodeo. She said she wants to attend a four-year agricultural university with a goal of becoming a veterinary pharmaceutical representative because of her love for horses.

Lemus is a Righetti High junior active in many groups, including as Latinos Unidos president, FFA reporter and more. After high school, she said, she plans to attend Cal Poly to major in agricultural business.

An Orcutt Academy High senior, MacLean has played soccer since the fourth grade, crediting that sport for prompting her to participate in track. She said she intends to earn a four-year degree to become a registered nurse.

Mahelona, a Righetti senior, has been active in sports — volleyball, swimming and water polo. She intends to attend Allan Hancock College and then transfer to a four-year university to earn degrees in business management and childhood education.

“This is something that’s going to stay with you for the rest of your life,” Sterling told the five teens before the dinner.

