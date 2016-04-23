2016 Santa Maria Elks Rodeo Queen Candidates Ready to Ride for the Crown

Decked out in matching western wear, the four candidates vying for 2016 Santa Maria Elks Rodeo Queen made their debut Saturday night, launching the fundraising campaign that benefits youth recreation and other programs in the community.

Approximately 350 people attended the kick-off dinner and auction at the Santa Maria Elks Lodge, where live, silent and dessert auctions also were held.

Since the rodeo queen contest began decades ago, the girls and their supporters have raised more than $10 million, with this year’s efforts expect to push the total near $11 million.

The 2016 candidates and their sponsors are Angela Avila-Magallon, Nipomo Youth Football; Cassandra Cadena, Fighting Back Santa Maria Valley; Melissa Saucedo, Kiwanis Club of Guadalupe; and Ashley Singh, VTC Enterprises.

They are seeking to replace 2015 Rodeo Queen Taylor Glines, who also was sponsored by VTC Enterprises.

Asked what advice she has for the 2016 candidates, Glines urged them to have fun.

“Don’t sweat the small stuff,” she added. “And just enjoy this experience because it is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.”

One more tip: Invest in a Starbucks gift card because they probably will drink a lot of coffee.

Saturday’s dinner signals the start of fundraising efforts by the candidates, their families, friends and sponsors through barbecues, drawings, dinners and other events. The crown goes to the top fundraiser.

Avila-Magallon, a sophomore at Nipomo High School, is the daughter of Sandra and Oscar Magallon.

“I chose to run for Elks (Rodeo queen) because I know it will help my community in many different ways and inspire little girls to do the same,” she said.

Nipomo takes pride in providing the best programs for youths, she added, noting that she and her siblings have participated in the activities.

“I hope to enhance these programs by raising enough funds to give back to our community for the children of our future, like they helped build programs for me when I was growing up,” she added.

Cadena, a senior at Santa Maria High School, is the daughter of Mayela and Rigoberto Cadena.

“I am thrilled to be taking part in this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” she said.

She said she hopes to become the first in her family to graduate from college, with plans to major in sociology and child development.

“I am passionate about helping others so I plan to focus on youth because they are the future,” she said. “As Fighting Back Santa Maria Valley’s slogan states, we are ‘Fighting for our future, one kid at a time.’”

Saucedo, daughter of Monica and Jorge Hernandez, is a senior at Righetti High School.

“As I run for Elks queen I plan to help my community as much as possible, and especially be an amazing example to all the children in my community,” she said.

Saucedo plans to attend Allan Hancock College, then transfer to Cal Poly San Luis Obispo to study viticulture.

“I would like to use my scholarship money to help me pursue my dreams for college to obtain a better education,” she said.

Singh, a junior at St. Joseph High School, is the daughter of Laura and John Singh.

“I have enjoyed the Elks Rodeo and always hoped and prayed that one day I would be a part of it,” she said.

She got the chance, having participated in 2013 and 2014 in the Elks Rodeo, along with her horse, Tahira Mar, as a sponsor flag carrier.

Singh plans to attend Cal Poly and major in veterinarian science, specializing in horse chiropractic care.

“I am beyond excited for this year’s campaign, and I have so many friends and family to back me up,” she said.

The 73rd annual Elks Rodeo and Parade runs June 2-5 at the Santa Maria/Elks Unocal Event Center, with the queen to be crowned during the June 3 performance and parade set to roll along Broadway on June 4.

Other upcoming events include a May 6 golf tournament to support the Minetti Mini Rodeo and the 56th Annual Beard-A-Reno on May 28.

