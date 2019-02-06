Pixel Tracker

This page was cached on Wednesday, February 6 , 2019, 9:06 pm | Fair 49º

 
 
 
 

Santa Maria Elks Rodeo Ropes Spot on 2019 Pro Tour

This year's event, held May 30 to June 2, is one of five in California, 59 in the country picked for 2019 PRCA ProRodeo tour

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | February 6, 2019 | 8:20 p.m.

Providing affirmation of efforts to enhance Santa Maria's annual event, the Elks Rodeo has landed on the 2019 PRCA ProRodeo tour, an elite list of 59 locations where the sport’s top athletes will compete for points.

“We are pretty proud of that,” said Tina Tonascia, chief operations officer. “For Santa Maria to be back in the ranks of the top rodeos is huge.”

Of the roughly 600 rodeos across the nation, the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association tour features 59 stops, five of which are in California. That includes Santa Maria, Red Bluff, Clovis, Redding, and Salinas.  

The ProRodeo Tour is the largest the PRCA has ever created, Tonascia said, adding, it “will really be a shot in the arm for our rodeo.”

The 76th annual Elks Rodeo will be May 30 to June 2 at the Santa Maria Elks/Unocal Event Center, with the parade planned for June 1.

The ProRodeo Tour will feature 344 performances, four of which will be in Santa Maria.

“It’s a tribute to the volunteers and the committee as to how hard they have worked,” Tonascia said. “You don’t get to be selected to be the best of the best unless you truly are the best. The only way you get to be the best is if you have the right people and we do.”

Inclusion of the Santa Maria rodeo on the tour comes on the heels of winning the Women's Professional Rodeo Association’s Best Footing Award for the California rodeo circuit recognizing rodeo committees that “went above and beyond to ensure safe ground for the animal athletes of rodeo.”

“That’s huge to us because as a rodeo to have top quality grounds, that helps you attract the top contestants,” Tonascia said. 

A team of volunteers, led by Joey Silva, works throughout year to ready the rodeo grounds for the human and animal athletes.

“The WPRA Best Footing Award means a lot to all of the volunteers who have worked very hard over the past few years to get the arena dirt consistency just right,” Silva said in a written statement.

Award for Santa Barbara Elks Rodeo Click to view larger
Joey Silva holds the WPRA Footing Award give to the Santa Maria Elks Rodeo for its top-quality rodeo arena dirt. Also pictured with Silva are Santa Maria Elks Recreation leaders and WPRA representatives. (Contributed photo)

He credited a WPRA grant and support of local businesses for helping the team get the magical mixture making up the dirt in the arena.

In December, Santa Maria’s rodeo gained recognition during the National Finals Rodeo celebration in Nevada for its Golden Circle of Champions, a program to recognize children battling cancer and other life-threatening illness by treating them like champions rodeo weekend.

“Basically, the program we started here at Santa Maria is being debuted on a national level at the NFR encouraging other rodeo committees to start something along those lines in their community,” Tonascia said. “We’ve created something that is now helping children across the nation and bring childhood cancer awareness to people nationwide.”

And for the second time, the Santa Maria rodeo has been asked to host mini-convention for organizers of rodeos in California in late May.

“It’s a huge boost for the economy to have these out-of-town visitors here for the duration of our rodeo weekend and quite an honor for us to be selected to host the conference,” Tonascia said.

Additionally, Santa Maria’s rodeo will be among 30 broadcast live on WranglerNetwork.com on June 1 and 2.

In one of the earliest signs of the Santa Maria Elks Rodeo season, scruffy chins will become more prevalent with the opening of the Beard-A-Reno whisker-growing contest.

Monday marked the opening of Beard-A-Reno and Miss Wrangler contests with sign-ups continuing through 5 p.m. April 15 at the Elks Rodeo office, 113 S. College Dr.

Winners will be chosen for several categories including blackest, whitest, reddest and longest beards. Along with bragging rights, winners will walk away from a custom-made silver belt buckle. 

For other rodeo-related activities and deadlines, visit the website here.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Talk to Us!

Please take Noozhawk's audience survey to help us understand what you expect — and want — from us. It'll take you just a few minutes. Thank you!

Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 
 