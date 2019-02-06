Santa Maria Elks Rodeo Ropes Spot on 2019 Pro Tour

This year's event, held May 30 to June 2, is one of five in California, 59 in the country picked for 2019 PRCA ProRodeo tour

Providing affirmation of efforts to enhance Santa Maria's annual event, the Elks Rodeo has landed on the 2019 PRCA ProRodeo tour, an elite list of 59 locations where the sport’s top athletes will compete for points.

“We are pretty proud of that,” said Tina Tonascia, chief operations officer. “For Santa Maria to be back in the ranks of the top rodeos is huge.”

Of the roughly 600 rodeos across the nation, the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association tour features 59 stops, five of which are in California. That includes Santa Maria, Red Bluff, Clovis, Redding, and Salinas.

The ProRodeo Tour is the largest the PRCA has ever created, Tonascia said, adding, it “will really be a shot in the arm for our rodeo.”

The 76th annual Elks Rodeo will be May 30 to June 2 at the Santa Maria Elks/Unocal Event Center, with the parade planned for June 1.

The ProRodeo Tour will feature 344 performances, four of which will be in Santa Maria.

“It’s a tribute to the volunteers and the committee as to how hard they have worked,” Tonascia said. “You don’t get to be selected to be the best of the best unless you truly are the best. The only way you get to be the best is if you have the right people and we do.”

Inclusion of the Santa Maria rodeo on the tour comes on the heels of winning the Women's Professional Rodeo Association’s Best Footing Award for the California rodeo circuit recognizing rodeo committees that “went above and beyond to ensure safe ground for the animal athletes of rodeo.”

“That’s huge to us because as a rodeo to have top quality grounds, that helps you attract the top contestants,” Tonascia said.

A team of volunteers, led by Joey Silva, works throughout year to ready the rodeo grounds for the human and animal athletes.

“The WPRA Best Footing Award means a lot to all of the volunteers who have worked very hard over the past few years to get the arena dirt consistency just right,” Silva said in a written statement.

He credited a WPRA grant and support of local businesses for helping the team get the magical mixture making up the dirt in the arena.

In December, Santa Maria’s rodeo gained recognition during the National Finals Rodeo celebration in Nevada for its Golden Circle of Champions, a program to recognize children battling cancer and other life-threatening illness by treating them like champions rodeo weekend.

“Basically, the program we started here at Santa Maria is being debuted on a national level at the NFR encouraging other rodeo committees to start something along those lines in their community,” Tonascia said. “We’ve created something that is now helping children across the nation and bring childhood cancer awareness to people nationwide.”

And for the second time, the Santa Maria rodeo has been asked to host mini-convention for organizers of rodeos in California in late May.

“It’s a huge boost for the economy to have these out-of-town visitors here for the duration of our rodeo weekend and quite an honor for us to be selected to host the conference,” Tonascia said.

Additionally, Santa Maria’s rodeo will be among 30 broadcast live on WranglerNetwork.com on June 1 and 2.

In one of the earliest signs of the Santa Maria Elks Rodeo season, scruffy chins will become more prevalent with the opening of the Beard-A-Reno whisker-growing contest.

Monday marked the opening of Beard-A-Reno and Miss Wrangler contests with sign-ups continuing through 5 p.m. April 15 at the Elks Rodeo office, 113 S. College Dr.

Winners will be chosen for several categories including blackest, whitest, reddest and longest beards. Along with bragging rights, winners will walk away from a custom-made silver belt buckle.

For other rodeo-related activities and deadlines, visit the website here.

— Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.