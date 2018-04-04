Wednesday, April 4 , 2018, 3:31 pm | Overcast with Haze 59º

 
 
 
 

Santa Maria Elks Salute Law Enforcement Employees

Six people from local, state and federal agencies are recognized during the annual appreciation dinner

Senior Deputy District Attorney Brooke Gerard, left, listens as her supervisor, Chief Deputy District Attorney Cynthia Gresser speaks during the annual Law Enforcement Appreciation Night at the Santa Maria Elks Lodge. Click to view larger
By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | September 7, 2017 | 11:26 a.m.

A veteran prosecutor, a rookie FBI agent and four others who work for law enforcement agencies in the Santa Maria Valley shared the spotlight on Wednesday.

The Santa Maria Elks saluted members of local, state and federal agencies during the 46th Law Enforcement Appreciation Night, where Exalted Ruler Tony Dart served as master of ceremonies.

Senior Deputy District Attorney Brooke Gerard accepted the award on behalf of the District Attorney’s Office.

Her supervisor, Chief Deputy District Attorney Cynthia Gresser, called Gerard the epitome of a team player including her duties reviewing nearly 4,000 cases each year to determine what charges should be filed. 

“She is extremely conscientious. She wants to be make sure that justice is done in every single case,” Gresser said. 

Gerard also served as mentor for newer prosecuting attorneys, Gresser said. 

“This award is well deserved and much overdue for Brooke,” she said.

Sheriff Bill Brown presented his agency’s award to Deputy Jorden Walker.

“He exemplifies why it is that I’m so proud to be the Sheriff of Santa Barbara County, and the organization that I get to lead that is composed of such tremendous, wonderful, heroic and compassionate people as we have,” Brown said. 

The deputy, now assigned to the Santa Maria Valley substation, has worked a variety of assignments.

Deputy Jorden Walker accepts the the award from Sheriff Bill Brown on Wednesday night. Click to view larger
So far this year, Walker has been the lead investigator in several significant cases including one homicide. 

“Deputy Walker is a proactive problem solver, a tenacious crimefighter and a loyal public servant, who strives to do his best for those that he serves,” Brown said. 

Santa Maria police Chief Phil Hansen said his agency’s recipient, Detective Andy Brice, has “a heart to serve.”

“I think passionate about his work is probably the best word I can come up with to describe Andy,” Hansen said.

Brice, a 10-year member of the department, wrote search warrants for nearly 180 phone records during Operation Matator, an investigation of members of an international criminal gang believed to be responsible for a series of homicides in the city.

He also received two unrelated lifesaving awards in 2016, Hansen noted. 

Detective Andy Brice listen as Chief Phil Hansen speaks during the Santa Maria Elks Law Enforcement Appreciation Night. Click to view larger
Although not part of the award, Brice also was the lead detective for last month's investigation into a Santa Maria woman's homicide and Amber Alert that ended with the child being found safely, Hansen added.

“Detective Brice shows his passion and dedication in every aspect of his work. He truly sets a standard for others to emulate,” Hansen added. 

California Highway Patrol’s Officer Daniel Mota was recognized for focusing his apprehension efforts on drivers under the influence, plus serving as a role model for younger officers.

The FBI's Special Agent Edward Lewis was recognized for investigating white collar crimes, including one involving a trust attorney accused of defrauding an elderly and vulnerable victims. The agent's education in accounting reportedly helped bring the case to indictment within six months. 

The Santa Barbara County Probation Department’s Deputy Probation Officer Tiffany Phillips was praised for embracing and excelling at working with the mentally ill population to bridge the world of custody, court, community supervision and treatment. 

Norma Bribiesca of the Guadalupe Police Department, the agency’s records technician, was noted for her strong work ethic. 

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

