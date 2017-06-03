Monday, April 30 , 2018, 9:33 pm | Fair 56º

 
 
 
 

Santa Maria Employee Portwood Goes the Extra Mile

By Mark van de Kamp for city of Santa Maria | June 3, 2017 | 4:25 p.m.

The city of Santa Maria has announced that employee Dave Portwood as the newest recipient of its Going the Extra Mile (GEM) Award. Portwood is the solid waste-collections supervisor in the city Utilities Department.

The GEM recognizes Portwood as an outstanding contributor to the community, routinely exceeding his job description by assisting code-enforcement officers with large neighborhood preservation projects.

The city is honoring Portwood for tenacity, excellent customer service, and creative problem-solving skills ththelp find
solutions to some of Santa Maria's most blighted neighborhoods.

Portwood went above and beyond to organize a team to paint, relocate, repair and replace Dumpsters in alleyways.

In some cases, he met directly with property owners at their properties to educate them about best practices to avoid overflowing trash containers and to modify service levels.

This resulted in a dramatic decrease in illegal dumping, fewer calls for service to the Police Department, and less need for code-enforcement action, thus saving taxpayers city staff time and resources.

Portwood can be counted on to act quickly to coordinate his team to clean up areas with illegal dumping.

He is often seen in the community working alongside his crews. Further, he has coordinated efforts with his team and the Police Department in cleaning up homeless encampments.

Portwood will receive a certificate at the City Council's June 6 meeting.

Criteria for the GEM Award are: Exhibiting effective leadership on specific assignments; demonstrating positive service to a customer or co-worker; and going above and beyond the call of duty.

Also, showing special initiative, creativity, teamwork, cost containment efforts and entrepreneurial spirit in providing a high level of customer service; and consistently embracing the city’s service standards.

— Mark van de Kamp for city of Santa Maria.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 