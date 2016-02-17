Wednesday, June 27 , 2018, 5:21 am | Overcast 61º

 
 
 
 

Santa Maria Employer Advisory Council to Hold Labor Law, Workplace Compliance Seminar for Employers

By Frank Campo for the Santa Maria Employer Advisory Council | February 17, 2016 | 3:00 p.m.

The Santa Maria Employer Advisory Council, in partnership with the Employment Development Department, will present a seminar for all employers regarding labor law and workplace compliance issues. 

The event will take place March 30, 2016, from 8 a.m. - 12 p.m. at the Santa Maria Elks Lodge, located at 1309 N. Bradley Road. 

Guest speakers will be Attorney Susan Waag of the law firm Waag & Company. She will present a labor law update for employers and human resource and management personnel. She will also address state and federal changes and how they affect business and the Equal Pay Act. 

Waag is a seasoned employment law attorney who works exclusively with businesses and nonprofit entities to prevent and resolve personnel issues.

She has provided representation and advice for Fortune 500 companies as well as small businesses, including proactive counseling and in-house training. 

Attorney Karen O'Neil, the principal and chair of the law firm Kirk & Simas ​Civil Litigation and Employment Law Department, will speak and specifically address sexual harassment and bullying regulations and related issues.

She will also speak determining independent contractors versus employee status and how to stay in compliance. 

She holds over a decade of employer-side transactional and litigation experience, serving across a diverse range of industries as counsel to the region's leading large and small scale enterprises. She also has extensive experience in the areas of municipal and public agency law. 

There will be a Q&A session in which attendees may address each speaker on their issues, either individually or collectively. 

Registration will take place from 7-7:45 a.m. The cost is $30 per person. In order to accommodate all attendees, register by March 11, 2016. 

For more information and registration brochures, please call Gina Avalos at 805.928.6555 or email [email protected].

The Employer's Advisory Council (EAC) of Santa Maria is a nonprofit organization that advises the State of California Employment Development Department in an outreach to local employers in order to educate, assist and inform in the areas of employment and the needs of the local business community. 

Both public and private sector attendees have all benefited from over 25 years of the nonprofit's annual presentations. 

Frank Campo represents the Santa Maria Employer Advisory Council.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 