Santa Maria Employer Advisory Council to Hold Labor Law, Workplace Compliance Seminar for Employers

The Santa Maria Employer Advisory Council, in partnership with the Employment Development Department, will present a seminar for all employers regarding labor law and workplace compliance issues.

The event will take place March 30, 2016, from 8 a.m. - 12 p.m. at the Santa Maria Elks Lodge, located at 1309 N. Bradley Road.

Guest speakers will be Attorney Susan Waag of the law firm Waag & Company. She will present a labor law update for employers and human resource and management personnel. She will also address state and federal changes and how they affect business and the Equal Pay Act.

Waag is a seasoned employment law attorney who works exclusively with businesses and nonprofit entities to prevent and resolve personnel issues.

She has provided representation and advice for Fortune 500 companies as well as small businesses, including proactive counseling and in-house training.

Attorney Karen O'Neil, the principal and chair of the law firm Kirk & Simas ​Civil Litigation and Employment Law Department, will speak and specifically address sexual harassment and bullying regulations and related issues.

She will also speak determining independent contractors versus employee status and how to stay in compliance.

She holds over a decade of employer-side transactional and litigation experience, serving across a diverse range of industries as counsel to the region's leading large and small scale enterprises. She also has extensive experience in the areas of municipal and public agency law.

There will be a Q&A session in which attendees may address each speaker on their issues, either individually or collectively.

Registration will take place from 7-7:45 a.m. The cost is $30 per person. In order to accommodate all attendees, register by March 11, 2016.

For more information and registration brochures, please call Gina Avalos at 805.928.6555 or email [email protected].

The Employer's Advisory Council (EAC) of Santa Maria is a nonprofit organization that advises the State of California Employment Development Department in an outreach to local employers in order to educate, assist and inform in the areas of employment and the needs of the local business community.

Both public and private sector attendees have all benefited from over 25 years of the nonprofit's annual presentations.

— Frank Campo represents the Santa Maria Employer Advisory Council.