Santa Maria Empty Bowls Event on Wednesday

Custom ceramic bowls are ready, tasty soup committed and great raffle items secured for the 14th Annual Empty Bowls event slated for Wednesday, Oct. 28. at the Santa Maria Fairpark.

Although tickets for the 11:30 a.m. seating are virtually gone, the public is invited to purchase 2nd seating tickets at the door from noon until 1:00 p.m. The tickets are $25 for the event that concludes at 1:30 p.m.

This well-loved event raises funds to help the Foodbank address hunger and malnutrition in the Santa Maria Valley, where more than 57,000 people were aided last year.

The Foodbank is providing support to one out of every four people countywide with the assistance of more than 300 distribution programs.

In Santa Maria, agencies such as Catholic Charities, Salvation Army, Good Samaritan and scores of other groups with food programs are recipients of the Foodbank’s resource.

Come prepared to also enter into the Raffle Extravaganza fun. Raffle tickets will be on sale at the door with 5 for $5 and 25 for $20.

Guests will be able to choose among 55 raffle items and baskets for a chance to win.

At the end of the event, the colorful soup bowls selected by guests will go home with them as a reminder of the empty bowls needing to be filled every day in our community.

For more information about the event or Foodbank’s services, call Judi Monte, Development Manager, at 937-3422 x106.

About the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County

The Foodbank of Santa Barbara County is transforming health by eliminating hunger and food insecurity through good nutrition and food literacy.

The Foodbank provides nourishment and education through its award-winning programs and a network of over 300 member non-profit partners.

In Santa Barbara County, one in four people receive food support from the Foodbank; over 146,000 unduplicated people of whom 35% are children. Last year, the Foodbank distributed 9.7 million pounds of food (over 4 million pounds was fresh produce).

For more information, visit www.foodbanksbc.org.