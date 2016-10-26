Santa Maria Empty Bowls Serves Up Soup To Benefit Foodbank of Santa Barbara County

15th annual fundraiser held at Santa Maria Fairpark; another set for next month in Santa Barbara

For more than an hour Wednesday, Santa Maria police Chief Ralph Martin wielded a soup ladle in the name of charity.

Martin was among several local leaders and chefs serving tasty soups in colorful bowls at the Santa Maria Empty Bowls fundraiser to benefit the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County.

The 15th annual évent at the Santa Maria Fairpark included two seatings to feed the hundreds of people who attend.

“We do have about 700 people who attend this event every year, and this year will be no exception,” said Darlene Chavez, North County development coordinator.

For a donation of $25, Empty Bowls attendees selected a hand-crafted ceramic bowl, enjoyed a simple meal of gourmet soup and bread, and could take home the bowl as a reminder of the meal’s purpose: to feed hungry people wholesome and hearty food in our community, organizers said.

“The money stays local in Santa Barbara County,” Chavez said.

Local restaurants donated multiple soups — red lentil, minestrone, ham and navy bean, roasted garlic with Creole croutons and ale cheddar soup.

Bowls were crafted by students at Allan Hancock College, Orcutt Academy High School, Righetti High School, St. Joseph High School plus local potters, Chavez said.

One special bowl, among dozens of items available in the raffle, was crafted by Bob Nichols, the instructor who leads the Hancock College ceramics program.

Since he has helped contribute bowls over many years and is retiring soon, Nichols provided a legacy bowl for one raffle prize.

Through its many partner organizations, the Foodbank provides food to one in four people in the community. Every dollar donated provides eight nutritious meals.

Of the 9.7 million pounds of food provided to the community last year, more than half of that was fresh produce, Chavez said.

The Santa Maria event is one of two this fall for the Foodbank.

The 19th Annual Santa Barbara Empty Bowls fundraiser will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 13, at the Ben Page Youth Center, 4540 Hollister Ave.

The Santa Barbara Empty Bowls will feature soups from more than 20 local restaurants, and some 1,200 bowls donated by local ceramic artists and art students of all ages.

Tickets, at $30, are available online here.

In addition to the Santa Barbara and Santa Maria events in the fall, the Lompoc Empty Bowls is held each March.

