Sunday, June 24 , 2018, 10:02 pm | Mostly Cloudy 62º

 
 
 
 

Business

Santa Maria Energy Calls Off Merger, Will Seek Private Capital to Fund Oil Development

Officials say the New York-based acquisition corporation failed to convince enough of its shareholders to back the plan by May 1

By Gina Potthoff, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @ginapotthoff | May 12, 2014 | 7:07 p.m.

Santa Maria Energy officials have called off a planned million-dollar merger with a New York-based acquisition corporation, and will instead try to privately raise funds to kick-start a long-awaited North County oil development project.

The union with Hyde Park Acquisition Corp. II was terminated earlier this month after the corporation failed to convince enough of its shareholders to back the idea by May 1, said Beth Marino, Santa Maria Energy’s vice president of legal and corporate affairs.

Santa Maria Energy ended the merger the following day, moving on to a Plan B that involves raising the necessary $100 million to $125 million in private capital.

The merger was supposed to be completed by the end of June, combining all assets under the parent company, Santa Maria Energy Corp.

Fusing forces was projected to raise at least $40 million to push forward the oil project, which will install a total of 136 production oil wells, connecting pipelines and other oil equipment on leased private property south of Orcutt.

The 110-well expansion is still expected to take shape over the next two years — after officials obtain permits and necessary equipment — and funds should also be in place by the end of 2015, Marino said.

“We terminated the merger agreement because they didn’t meet the conditions,” she said. “Since the execution of the merger agreement, we recognized that the conditions of the merge agreement might not be met. We anticipate a couple months delay, but not significant.

“We are poised to begin the process of seeking alternate financing options for our Orcutt diatomite project.”

The proposed merger was announced last December, just weeks after the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors approved the project, albeit with stricter carbon-gas emissions requirements than had been green-lighted previously.

Santa Maria Energy estimated a capital budget of $114.3 million for the oil project in 2014, subject to expected adjustments, according to merger details outlined in a document filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The document detailed the oil company’s current operations as relatively small, using a cyclic steam injection process to heat oil in a well to a temperature that produces flow.

Santa Maria Energy already extracts oil from 75 wells drilled into Monterey shale and 26 wells drilled into a diatomite layer at its Orcutt field.

Officials identified 7,753 potential drilling locations on its properties in Orcutt, northwest Casmalia and the Santa Maria Valley, according to the filing.

Marino said Kayne Investors, which made an initial $50 million investment in Santa Maria Energy in 2008, is fully committed to remaining a partner in the deal as reconstituted.

Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Patricia Griffin
Patricia Griffin
"I am very hands on and feel that each transaction is special and different. My clients goals are foremost in what I do to bring about a successful transaction."

Full Profile >

 
 