Santa Maria Fairpark Begins Accepting Submissions for 2016 Strawberry Art Contest

Get fancy, get creative and get crazy. Submit your best strawberry design to the Santa Maria Strawberry Festival’s annual Strawberry Art Contest for a chance to win prizes.

Students from all over Santa Barbara County are invited to submit their best artistic interpretation of a strawberry for inclusion in the Strawberry Art Contest.

The first place winners in each grade category will receive a $25 gift card and a Family Fun Pack for 4 to the 2016 Santa Maria Valley Strawberry Festival. The first place winner’s classroom will also receive a $150 gift card for classroom supplies.

Santa Maria Fairpark CEO Richard Persons said the contest is a way to spotlight the creativity of local youth, as the submissions are displayed at the Strawberry Festival.

“This is a fun way to get the community involved with the Strawberry Festival, highlighting Santa Maria’s No. 1 crop and showing off the work of the talented youth in the county,” Persons said.

The contest, sponsored by the Santa Maria Sun, is open to children in grades first through eighth who attend school in the Northern Santa Barbara County area.

Entries will be judged according to grade category. Grade categories are as follows: first through third, fourth through sixth and seventh through eighth.

Artists may use any colorful medium, including but not limited to markers, paint, colored pencils or crayons. No computer generated or enhanced artwork will be accepted.

Entries will be judged on originality, artistic composition and relevant content. Students must submit entries on 8 ½” x 11” paper and include student’s name, phone number, address and grade, teacher’s name, phone number, school name and address on the backside of entry.

All entries must be submitted to the Santa Maria Fairpark at 937 S. Thornburg Street, Santa Maria CA 93458, by 5 p.m. Friday, April 15, 2016.

There are a few restrictions however:

The artwork must depict images appropriate for children to view. The design must be the contestant’s own original creation and may not be copied, traced or duplicated from previously published art, including photographs, and submissions must have been completed within the month of March 2016 through April 15, 2016.

The Strawberry Art Contest takes place in the days leading up to the Santa Maria Valley Strawberry Festival. This year the 29th Annual Santa Maria Valley Strawberry Festival will feature the theme “A Sweet Adventure,” and take place April 29-May 1.

For additional information, visit www.santamariafairpark.com or like the fairpark on Facebook.

— Shelly Cone represents the Santa Maria Fairpark.