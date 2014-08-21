Thursday, June 7 , 2018, 2:04 am | Fair 55º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Santa Maria Fairpark Finds New CEO in Industry Veteran

Richard Persons, who will begin work Oct. 1, is chosen to oversee the facility, home to the Santa Barbara County Fair and other events

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | August 21, 2014 | 7:47 p.m.

The leader of a Northern California county fair with decades of experience in the industry has been hired as the new chief executive officer of the Santa Maria Fairpark.

Richard Persons, from the Lake County Fair, will replace Dennis Pearson, who retired this spring after 16 years.

The Santa Maria Fairpark is home to the Santa Barbara County Fair in July, Santa Maria Valley Strawberry Festival in April and other events throughout the year. 

Kevin Merrill, fair board president, said he and his fellow directors are looking forward to working with Persons.

“He has been highly involved in the fair industry for many years, and we believe he will bring a fresh outlook to the many activities and projects we have going on at the Santa Maria Fairpark,” Merrill said in a written statement.

The new CEO will begin his job Oct. 1, meaning he will remain in Lakeport for the 2014 fair Aug. 28-31.

His annual salary will be approximately $96,000 plus benefits. He was selected from a field of 18 candidates.

Persons, 49, has nearly three decades of experience working in the California fair industry, and has led the Lake County Fair since 1996. 

“I’m delighted to have the opportunity to lead such a strong team at a highly respected county fairgrounds,” Persons said. “Santa Maria Fairpark has a solid reputation for producing events that are well managed, and I’m looking forward to joining them on Oct. 1.

"The fact that the Santa Maria Fairpark is located on the Central Coast, an area my wife and I have always dreamed of living in, is just icing on the cake.” 

The Santa Maria facility has a larger staff and budget than the Lake County Fair.

"It just seemed like a good career fit for me," he said.

Persons grew up in Santa Rosa and is familiar the the Central Coast, having earned his degree in agricultural management from Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo in 1989.

Before that he served as deputy manager of the Solano County Fair in Vallejo, and owned a small business that provided managerial services to county fairs and other events.

In addition to his work at  the Lake County Fair, Persons has held positions on numerous boards and committees in the California fair industry. He is a member of the California Fairs Alliance board of directors and chairman of the Governmental Relations Task Force.

Persons is a past member of the board of directors of the Western Fairs Association and has served on many committees. 

He also served as the president of the board of directors of the California Fairs Services Authority, a joint-powers authority that provides insurance and risk management services to fairgrounds throughout California.

Persons said the move also presents career advancement for his wife, Terri, also a Cal Poly graduate, who works as a transportation planner. 

"We're very much looking forward to moving to the Central Coast and getting up to the speed on the Santa Maria Fairpark," he added.

Under Pearson’s leadership, the facility gained a new administration building, which opened in 2009. 

Since Pearson retired in March, his deputy, Joe Brengle, has served as interim CEO during this year’s Strawberry Festival and County Fair.

The Santa Maria Fairpark — its formal name is the 37th District Agricultural Association, which encompasses northern Santa Barbara County — is led by a nine-member board of directors.

The Fairpark sits on 33 acres and is managed by a full-time staff of eight with an annual budget of $2.5 million. 

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 