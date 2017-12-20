Santa Maria Fairpark Names Acquistapace Deputy Manager

The Santa Maria Fairpark has named Autumn Acquistapace as its deputy manager representatives announced.

Acquistapace has held the position of event coordinator for the Fairpark for the past eight years.

She will retain responsibilities for Fairpark rentals, and will expand on her responsibilities for day-to-day grounds and personnel management, budgeting, and major event planning.

“Autumn has a solid understanding of Fairpark operations, and she is deeply vested in the community. I am confident she will continue to be a strong asset to the organization,” said Santa Maria Fairpark CEO Richard Persons.

Acquistapace has worked in various administrative capacities with the state of California for more than 20 years.

She moved to Santa Maria after graduating from college in 2007, and then marrying her husband Bobby with whom she has two young boys.

Acquistapace is currently a member of Leading from Within — Katherine Harvey Fellows Class 2016-17, the Minerva Club of Santa Maria, and the Santa Maria Valley Discovery Museum.

Acquistapace said her experience at the Fairpark has allowed her to grow in many ways.

“We have a hardworking team made up of people who care deeply about their jobs and they have taught me so much. They are all truly an infectious group," she said.

"I am so excited about the future of the Fairpark and the opportunity to work actively in the community,” she said.

For more information, visit www.santamariafairpark.com.

— Shelly Cone for Santa Maria Fairpark.