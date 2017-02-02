Santa Maria Fairpark Hits Jackpot with Industry Awards

The Santa Maria Fairpark recently enjoyed industry accolades for its annual county fair and local strawberry festival with achievement awards from the Western Fairs Association (WFA) and International Association of Fairs & Expositions (IAFE).

“It’s an outstanding honor to receive these achievement awards and to be recognized by others in the industry," said Santa Maria Fairpark CEO Richard Persons.

"We have a great team with S. Lombardi & Associates, and we’re thrilled to share these awards with them,” Persons said.

The annual awards by the two groups recognize fairs for outstanding achievement in a variety of areas of fair management and community outreach.

At the WFA Achievement Awards Santa Maria Fairpark took the following honors:

1st Place – Fairtime Advertising Poster – Santa Maria Valley Strawberry Festival

1st Place – Television Ad Series – Santa Maria Valley Strawberry Festival

1st Place – Radio Ad Series - Santa Maria Valley Strawberry Festival

1st Place – Digital Advertising Single Ad – Santa Barbara County Fair

1st Place – Fair Program/Schedule - Santa Barbara County Fair

2nd Place – Fairtime Advertising Poster - Santa Barbara County Fair

2nd Place – Radio Ad Series - Santa Barbara County Fair

2nd Place – Newspaper Ad – Santa Barbara County Fair

2nd Place – Newspaper Ad – Santa Maria Valley Strawberry Festival

2nd Place – Logo Contest – Santa Maria Valley Strawberry Festival

2nd Place – Any Other Advertising Piece – Santa Maria Valley Strawberry Festival

3rd Place – TV Ad Series Santa Barbara County Fair

At the IAFE Convention the fair earned the following recognition:

Agriculture:

2nd Place – Single Photo - Santa Barbara County Fair

Communications:

2nd Place – Outdoor Advertising Billboard – Santa Barbara County Fair

— Shelly Cone for Santa Maria Fairpark.