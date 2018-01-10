A Great Ride for Santa Maria Fairpark at Industry Awards

The Santa Maria Fairpark recently enjoyed industry accolades for its annual county fair and local strawberry festival with achievement awards from the Western Fairs Association (WFA).

The Fairpark earned numerous awards for its Santa Barbara County Fair and Santa Maria Valley Strawberry Festival advertising materials created by S. Lombardi & Associates, and for photos taken by photographer Michael Collins.

“We are thrilled to receive such recognition from our industry peers," said Richard Persons, Santa Maria Fairpark CEO.

"No doubt we owe this achievement to our partnership with the terrific team at S. Lombardi & Associates and with our talented photographer Michael Collins. We’re honored to share these awards with them,” he said.

The annual awards by WFA recognize fairs for outstanding achievement in a variety of areas of fair management and community outreach.

Because of successful attendance at the Santa Maria Fairpark’s biggest event, the Santa Barbara County Fair, this year the organization was placed into a higher competition category alongside large fairs.

The new category represented a bigger challenge for S. Lombardi & Associates, making the achievement even more exciting for the agency, the Santa Maria Fairpark said.

“We’re thrilled to have earned awards in these categories,” owner Steve Lombardi said. “We’re honored to be competing with much larger fairs and still achieving great awards.”

At the WFA Achievement Awards, Santa Maria Fairpark and S. Lombardi & Associates took the following honors:



1st Place – Television Ad Series: Santa Maria Valley Strawberry Festival

3rd Place – Television Ad Series: Santa Barbara County Fair

3rd Place – Single Radio Ad: Santa Maria Valley Strawberry Festival

2nd Place – Single Radio Ad: Santa Barbara County Fair

1st Place – Radio Ad Series: Santa Maria Valley Strawberry Festival

1st Place – Radio Ad Series: Santa Barbara County Fair

3rd Place – Any Other Advertising Campaign: Santa Maria Valley Strawberry Festival

3rd Place – Fair Logo Contest: Santa Barbara County Fair

1st Place – Fairtime Advertising Poster: Santa Maria Valley Strawberry Festival

3rd Place – Fairtime Advertising Poster: Santa Barbara County Fair

Also, photos by Collins featuring kids enjoying a thrill ride and presenters giving audiences a demonstration at the Santa Barbara County Fair’s train exhibit took the following honors:



3rd Place – Give it your Best Shot – Carnival: Santa Barbara County Fair

2nd Place – Give it your Best Shot – Exhibits: Santa Barbara County Fair



The WFA is a nonprofit trade association that serves more than 800 members from the fair industry throughout the western United States and Canada. For more information, visit www.santamariafairpark.com.

— Shelly Cone for Santa Maria Fairpark.