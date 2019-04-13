Santa Maria Family Fights Off Alleged Home-Invasion Robbery; 3 Suspects Arrested

A Santa Maria family fought off a home-invasion robbery early Saturday, and three suspects were arrested in the alleged assault.

According to Santa Maria police, the attack was reported by a 9-1-1 caller from a residence near North Western Avenue and West Frank Lane. Authorities said three armed suspects had broken into the home and woke up the parents. One suspect put a gun to the father’s head and demanded valuables.

An 11-year-old boy heard the commotion, walked to his parents’ bedroom and saw what was happening. Police say the boy tackled the gunman while the father and another son, a teenager, fought off the suspects.

Responding officers arrived in time to see two people running from the scene. After a short chase, both were taken into custody.

Back at the residence, the father had subdued and was holding the third suspect for police.

Officers recovered a rifle and knives during their subsequent investigation.

Police said Manuel Duran and Alberto Pablo Montes, both 18 and from Santa Maria, were arrested and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail. A 15-year-old male from Santa Maria also was arrested and booked at county juvenile hall. His identity is being withheld because he’s a minor.

All three were charged with burglary, assault with a deadly weapon and brandishing a firearm.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Santa Maria police at 805.928.3781 x2227.

