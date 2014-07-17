Santa Maria Farmer, Civic Leader ‘Jack’ Adam Jr. Dies

John “Jack” Adam Jr., a member of a pioneering farming family who also spent 10 years on the Santa Maria City Council, died July 13 at the age of 86.

While serving on the City Council, he was instrumental in securing State Water for the city of Santa Maria, his family said. Adam served on the council from 1976 to 1986, according to city records.

He also served on Santa Barbara County Planning Commission and other regional boards and organizations.

The son of Hester (Myers) and John F. Adam, he attended Miller Street Elemenary School and St. Mary of the Assumption School and graduated from Santa Maria High School with the class of 1946.

During his senior year, he held the fastest 440-yard dash time of any high school athlete in the United States, and was a state officer for the Future Farmers of America.

After high school, Adam continued his education at UC Davis and UC Berkeley, graduating with a master’s degree in agricultural economics.

Following his military services, he began Adam Farms. He was later joined by his brother Richard, and together they sold produce throughout the United States for over 40 years.

In subsequent years, Jack formed and managed Adam Growers, and was involved with Gold Coast Packing.

Through the years he was recognized for his contributions to local farming as well as his service to the Santa Maria Valley as the Santa Barbara County Fair Farmer of the Year in 1999, Elks Rodeo Parade grand marshal and by the Santa Maria Noontime Rotary Club’s as a Paul Harris Fellow.

A Rosary will be said at 6 p.m. Sunday at Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary, with visitation beginning at 5 p.m.

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 9:30 a.m. Monday at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church.

Survivors include his wife of 61 years, Dena; son Mark Adam and wife Lois, son John Adam and wife Sandi, daughter Christine Adam Cruden and husband John, son George Adam and wife Debbie, daughter Katie Adam Ficken and husband Frank, along with 17 grandchildren: Ben and Stuart Adam, Matt and Kate Prancevic, Tyler and Justin Adam, Jessica (Mike) Rabener, Jennifer, Patrick, Kaileen and Kevin Cruden, Jeff (Abby), Philip, Nicole and Bridget Adam, Scott and Eric Ficken, and three great-grandchildren: Daniel Adam and Emma and Lily Rabener.

He also leaves behind his brother, Richard Adam (Bernadette), and many cousins, nieces and nephews including 4th District Supervisor Peter Adam.

“We will miss his unique raise of an eyebrow, his thoughtful and often sage advice and his ever-present appreciation for simple pleasures like strawberry ice cream and milkshakes,” his family said.

