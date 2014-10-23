Richard Adam Sr., Santa Maria Farmer and Ag Water Advocate, Dies at 84

Richard “Dick” E. Adam Sr., a member of a pioneering farming family and a man who fought hard to protect groundwater rights for agricultural users in the Santa Maria Valley, died Thursday at age 84.

Adam was a longtime vegetable grower in the Santa Maria Valley, farming first with his brother, Jack, as Adam Farms for more than four decades.

In 1994, Dick Adam joined forces with his sons — the family’s fifth generation — who still farm under the name Adam Bros.

One of his sons, Peter Adam, currently represents the Fourth District on the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors and remembered his dad as an "extraordinary man."

“He was a guy that wanted to see things done,” Peter Adam said. “He wanted to see improvements. He didn’t stand around and wait for somebody else to do something.”

Richard Adam made a lot of improvements in the lives of people working in the fields, and held two patents for his creations, one of which was a special implement for cutting beans. They were inventions born of necessity to make his farming and harvesting operations more efficient, Peter Adam said.

"He worked on hundreds of little things,” Adam said. “I couldn’t even begin to tell you all of things.”

His dad would “hold court” at whatever local restaurant they ended up at — the lunch location depended on where they were farming at the time, Adam said.

Through the years, Richard Adam served as a mentor, offering free advice and a few times money, land or other support..

“He was just a generous guy and our family, and I think many others, certainly loved him,” Adam said.

Richard Adam served on the boards for the Santa Maria-Bonita School District and the Santa Maria Valley Water Conservation District.

But he was especially influential in the adjudication of the Santa Maria Groundwater Basin. The resolution came after a 16-year, massive legal battle in a dispute between agriculture users and public water purveyors.

Additionally, Adam was a pilot and enjoyed flying his Cessna 206 and 337, inline twin-engine aircraft, which was featured in the magazine for the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association,

Adam was a great-grandson of William Laird Adam, one of the founders of Santa Maria. An elementary school in Santa Maria is named for the family's ancestor.

His death comes slightly more than three months after his brother, John “Jack” Adam Jr., died at age 86.

Richard Adam attended local schools and then both UC Davis and UC Berkeley, where he graduated with a degree in agricultural economics.

He served in the Air Force before returning to Santa Maria to farm and raise a family with his bride, Bernadette Florence Lippert of San Francisco.

A Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Tuesday at St. Louis de Montfort Catholic Church, corner of Harp Road and East Clark Avenue in Orcutt. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Wounded Warriors Project in his name.

Survivors include his wife of 52 years, Bernadette; sons Peter (Amy), Kerry (Diane), Richard Jr. (Carrick) and Dominic (Hala); and grandchildren, Victoria, Joseph, Olivia, Mattie, Meryl, Audrey, Kate, Henry, Jacob, Austin and Luke.

In addition to his brother, he is preceded in death by his parents, John and Hester Adam, and grandson Carl Peter.

Arrangements are being handled by the Magner-Maloney Funeral Home and Crematory.

