Santa Maria Father, Son Charged in Double Shooting Enter Not-Guilty Pleas

A father and son arrested in connection with a double shooting last week in Santa Maria entered not-guilty pleas Monday afternoon during their Santa Barbara County Superior Court appearance.

Santa Maria police arrested the pair Sept. 21 after two men were shot on North Bradley Road.

The incident also led to a standoff on West Bunny Avenue due to the belief one of the suspects was hiding there until police determined he had left the area.

Robert David Ruiz, Jr., 34, was charged with two felony counts of attempted murder and two felony counts of assault with a firearm. He additionally is alleged to have personally and intentionally discharged a firearm causing great bodily injury.



Robert David Ruiz, Sr., 54, was charged with two felony counts of assault with a deadly weapon.



The case will return to court Oct. 2, when the preliminary hearing may be scheduled.

The shootings reportedly stemmed from a family dispute, police said last week.

