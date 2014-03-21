Santa Maria FBLA Students Score at Competitive Leadership Conference

High school students seeking business careers got a touch of real life.

Santa Maria High School Future Business Leaders of America recently traveled to a competitive conference where their knowledge in accounting, marketing, management, entrepreneurship, computer, technology, public speaking and other skill-sets were tested on written exams.

The students were also required to make presentations to judges and attended workshops aimed at preparing them for college.

The Gold Coast Section Competitive Event Leadership Conference took place March 1 at West Ranch High School in Valencia. Twenty-three students from SMHS were among the 550 participants.

Student FBLA Chapter president Esgar Tapia described the experience as "awesome" and one where "networking" was key.

Vice president of public relations Kimberly Marcial agreed: "I got to bond with new members and meet new people. It was sad, though, because it is my last trip, but I am happy because we were successful.''

Here are some of the individual winners:

» Justin Estrada (12th grade) — 7th place Computer Applications

» Luis Barraza (10th grade) — 7th place Public Speaking I

» Diego Hernandez (11th grade) — 8th place Public Speaking I

Here are some of winning teams:

» Daniel Enriquez (12), Jesus Castro (12) and Yoseline Alvarez(12) — 8th place Marketing.

» Esgar Tapia (12) and Christian Cerda (11) — 8th place Hospitality Management

» Diego Hernandez (11) and Christian Cerda (11) — 10th place Sports and Entertainment Management

» Justin Estrada (12), Angel Montanegro (11) and Francisco Lagunas (12) — 8th place Entrepreneurship

The champions are now eligible for the state competition that will take place April 10-13 at the Ontario Convention Center, according to business teacher Cindy Quaid.

— Kenny Klein is a media affairs coordinator for the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District.