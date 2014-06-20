Detectives Arrest Santa Maria Felon for Possession of Drugs, Ammunition

A Santa Maria felon was arrested this week after authorities allegedly found him in possession of narcotics for sale and ammunition, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

The arrest came as the culmination of a long-term investigation by sheriff’s detectives with the Special Investigations Bureau, said Kelly Hoover, a Sheriff’s Department spokeswoman.

Hoover said at about 2 p.m. Thursday detectives served a search warrant at the residence of Jorge Adan Ruiz Macedo, 31, in the 2300 block of Teelynn Avenue in Santa Maria.

During the search, detectives allegedly discovered Macedo in possession of a large quantity of methamphetamines, controlled steroids, ecstasy, ammunition and U.S. currency believed to have been acquired from selling narcotics, Hoover said.

Macedo was arrested and booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on charges including possession of a controlled substance for sale and for being a felon in possession of ammunition, she said.

His bail was set at $25,000.

Hoover said the Sheriff’s Department is also asking the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office to review charges of child endangerment because children were present in Macedo’s home.

