Santa Maria Festival Serves Up Strawberries in Many Forms

Santa Barbara County's top crop offered in various forms at Santa Maria Fairpark event

A steady stream of tasters sat down at a table in a Santa Maria Fairpark building Friday, eager to sample and savor strawberries before casting a vote for their favorite variety.

Gates to the Santa Maria Valley Strawberry Festival opened Friday morning, kicking off the 29th annual event’s three-day run at the Fairpark.

The festival, with the theme of “A Sweet Adventure,” celebrates Santa Barbara County’s top crop of strawberries, while encouraging what organizers called the healthy indulgence of strawberries.

The California Women for Agriculture again hosted a tasting event where organizers expected to serve 1,000 helpings — with berries from four local growers — each day of the festival.

The fact strawberries come in different varieties is a surprise to some tasters, according to Roberta Alderete, president of the Santa Maria chapter.

“They know about varieties of apples, but most people don’t know we have many different varieties of strawberries,” she said.

Through the years, the Albion has proven a popular crowd favorite in prior taste tests. This year, Albion wasn’t offered.

“Which goes to show the evolution of the strawberry,” added Ruth Jensen.

Growers providing the berries this year were Daren’s Berries with the Monterey variety, Manzanita Berry Farms and Driscoll’s, each with a proprietary berry variety, and Rincon Fresh with the San Andreas variety.

The berry testing is one way the California Women for Agriculture fulfill their mission, also undertaking special days at schools and traveling to advocate on behalf of agriculture.

“We’re trying to educate the community about the benefits of agriculture and get farm friendly legislation,” Alderete said.

Festival-goers also can leave with some trivia. For instance, the Santa Barbara County Crop Report first added strawberries as a fruit crop in 1946.

Farmers planted 151 acres of strawberry plants, yielding 130,444 trays for a total value to $464,231.

In 2014, strawberries maintained the top spot with 14,246 acres of fresh and processed strawberries, adding up to a total value of $464.7 million.

But taste-testers weren’t focused on numbers.

Festival entertainers Bob McMeans and John Allgaier took a break from their costume-wearing gigs to sample some berries.

“They’ve got some big strawberries here,” McMeans said.

The pair debated whether berry tasting, like wine tasting, required taking dainty tastes, or if big bites were acceptable. Despite their differing opinions, they agreed the berries were gems.

“All you need to do it put a lid on it and call it jam cause they’re that sweet,” Allgaier said.

Free strawberry tasting will resume from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday in the Strawberry Pavilion.

Festival gates will be open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

In addition to plenty of berries served up as shortcake, lemonade, and parfait, the festival will showcase local performers and wildlife exhibits, Midway of Fun carnival rides, a petting zoo, educational exhibits and cooking demonstrations.

Dessert-eating contests also are scheduled, and several growers are selling freshly picked strawberries to take home.

Saturday is Kid’s Day, with children admitted for a $1 each. Entertainment includes a country artist tribute concert at 6:30 and 9 p.m. Saturday.

Sunday’s festival will feature a fiesta celebration in the Fairpark’s Minetti Arena. This is a separately ticketed event.

Regular admission is $10 for adults, $7 for children 6 to 11 years old and $7 for people 62 and older. Parking costs $7.

For a complete schedule and map, go to the Fairpark website.

