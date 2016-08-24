Wednesday, April 18 , 2018, 7:46 am | Fair 46º

 
 
 
 

Santa Maria Fine Arts Show Seeks Local Artists to Display Work

By Mark van de Kamp for the City of Santa Maria | August 24, 2016 | 3:15 p.m.

The 33rd Annual Autumn Arts Festival Committee invites the public to participate in the Fine Arts Show in Santa Maria.

Two-dimensional artists, 18 years and up, residing in Santa Ynez to the Five Cities, are welcome to exhibit their creative masterpieces at the show.

The festival will be held from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, at the Civic Center and McClelland Street Corridor (400-600 blocks of South McClelland Street).

Those wishing to showcase their artistic talents are encouraged to fill out an application, which are available online at www.smartsfest.com or at the Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department Administrative Office, located at 615 South McClelland Street. For the online registration form, click here.

Registration is free but space is limited. The deadline to register is Friday, Sept. 23.

One cash prize and one people’s choice ribbon will be awarded.

The entire community is invited to the Autumn Arts festival. Enjoy a day of art demonstrations, beer and wine tasting, a Santa Maria-styletyle barbecue cook-off, live entertainment, arts and crafts vendors, youth and teen activities, chalk art exposé, scarecrow decorating contest and the fine arts show.

Questions may be directed to the Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department at 805.925.0951 x2260.

Mark van de Kamp is the public information officer for the City of Santa Maria.

 
